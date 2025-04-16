From Sci-Fi to Daily Life: Service Robots Step into Spotlight at 137th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once confined to the realm of science fiction, robots are now becoming an integral part of a consumer's everyday routines. At the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), this transformation is more apparent than ever with the debut of its first-ever Service Robots Zone. This dedicated area, spanning 4,200 square meters and featuring 46 companies, showcases how robotics is entering daily life in practical and personal ways, such as brewing morning coffee, trimming lawns, assisting with household chores, and more, bringing the future directly into people's daily lives.

image

For coffee lovers needing a caffeine kickstart, they can enjoy a coffee made by the coffee barista robot created by AUBO Robotics. Designed with synchronized robotic limbs and an autonomous learning system, the robot performs the entire coffee-making process，from tamping and extraction to intricate milk frothing. With capacity for 300 cups per day and real-time online upgrades, it's a barista that never tires. As an expert on collaborative robots, AUBO also presented a massage robot onsite, attracting many buyers.

Dreame Technology's AI-powered weeding robot makes backyard maintenance a hands-free affair. Equipped with 3D laser radar sensors and forward-facing cameras, this robot maps boundaries and avoids obstacles with high precision. Its floating blade system adapts to grass height and terrain, all while being ready to use right out of the box.

Pool owners also have reason to celebrate. Seauto Robots showcases its SAT 20 series pool cleaning robots, boasting enhanced battery capacity and smart navigation for thorough, corner-to-corner cleaning. With multiple modes and market-leading performance, these robots deliver a sparkling clean with minimal effort.

For restaurant dining, consumers may also have the chance to meet Keenon Robotics' T10 service robot, designed to deliver meals with grace. Capable of navigating narrow 59cm aisles while carrying up to 40kg, it features a new-generation shock-absorption chassis for smoother deliveries. Customizable with interactive head motions and decorative accessories, it brings both function and personality to the dining experience.

As robotics evolve at breakneck speed, new applications are entering our lives faster than ever. By introducing the Service Robots Zone, the Canton Fair is not only showcasing these innovations but connecting global buyers with the future of smart living. By facilitating meaningful exchanges across the industrial chain, the Fair highlights that the golden age of robotics is here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666546/image.jpg