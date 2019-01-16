From Riad to Ryokan: Booking.com Reveals How Alternative Accommodations are Fuelling the Curious Canadian Traveller

TORONTO, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, conducted research and coupled it with its own data and insights to reveal what inspires Canadian travellers to leap into the unknown by selecting alternative travel accommodations.

Live like a local

41% of Canadian travellers agree that staying in a home-type accommodation lets them see areas of their destination that they wouldn't have explored otherwise.

Budget Friendly

Almost half (40%) of Canadian travellers state that staying in a home-type accommodation allows them to feel that they are getting the most value for their money.

Desire to be different

Vacations are an opportunity to shake up your normal routine and try something new. 26% of Canadian travellers prefer unique and quirky accommodations while on vacation, such as luxury tents, castles, and treehouses.

For the full release, please visit the Booking.com Canada Newsroom

SOURCE Booking.com