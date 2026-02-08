From Prompts to Plots: LAiPIC's AI Generates 16-Minute Anime Stories

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative AI continues to dominate social platforms with short animated clips, one major challenge remains unresolved: how to create long-form, coherent animated stories without relying on traditional production teams.

Officially launched on February 1, 2026, Doratoon pushes AI animation beyond fragmented visuals and toward fully realized narrative content.

Hong Kong–based AIGC company LAiPIC believes it has crossed that threshold with the launch of Doratoon, an AI-powered anime creation platform capable of generating up to 16 minutes of continuous, story-driven animation from a single text prompt.

Built on more than a decade of animation R&D, Doratoon is powered by LAiPIC's proprietary Visual Intelligence Engine and trained on a library of over 18 million animation assets. With just one sentence of input, the platform automatically interprets scripts, generates storyboards, designs characters, renders scenes, and synthesizes voice acting and background music—delivering a complete animated video with minimal human intervention.

Unlike most AI animation tools that focus on short clips, Doratoon is designed for long-form, multi-shot storytelling. The platform can generate 10 shots in a single pass, with the ability to scale up to 99 shots, each lasting up to 12 seconds, enabling creators to produce cohesive animated stories suitable for episodic or serialized content.

Doratoon also addresses one of AI animation's most persistent challenges: visual consistency. By pre-building a structured asset library of main characters, environments, objects, and props, the platform ensures consistent character design, visual style, and world continuity across multiple scenes and episodes—making it well suited for IP development, world-building, and brand storytelling.

Featuring a fully automated, end-to-end workflow, Doratoon allows users with no animation or editing experience to create polished, ready-to-publish animated videos.

The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including education, branded content, social media series, e-commerce visuals, digital tourism, and science communication. By dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of long-form animation production, Doratoon enables creators and brands to experiment with narrative content at unprecedented speed and scale.

"Our goal with Doratoon is not to replace professional animators," said Bruce Wei, Founder & CEO of LAiPIC, "but to remove the technical and cost barriers that prevent creators from telling longer, more complex stories."

To learn more about Doratoon, visit www.doratoon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875846/1.jpg