From Ningbo to London: "2024 Ningbo City Images Exhibition in the UK"

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 24th to May 25th, the "2024 Ningbo City Images Exhibition UK", jointly organized by 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival (30°NSFF) and UK-China Film Collab (UCFC), UK was held at the RICH MIX Cinema in East London, UK.

The 8 short films presented to the UK audience are all award-winning works from the Golden Snail Competition at 30°NSFF and come in a variety of styles. The short film "Graveyard of Horses", directed by Jiang Xiaoxuan, shows the connection between women, animals, children and nature deep in the vast grasslands of Inner Mongolia, China. The film won the Golden Snail Award for Best Short Film at the 2023 of 30°NSFF.The scene aroused great interest and wide attention from nearly 100 local audiences and film industry professionals, who expressed their wish to further understand Chinese movies and Ningbo culture.

At the event, Dr. Chen Xiaowen, the founder and director of UCFC, as the representative of the curator, introduced Ningbo film and television and promoted Ningbo's city culture to the guests.

She said that this kind of short films let the British audience understand the diversified Chinese culture, and understand contemporary China from a new perspective is what they are looking forward to. In the future, the two sides hope to have more in-depth cooperation in the exchange of film festivals.

The screening was followed by a post-screening exchange with Dr. Xiaoning Lu from the School of SOAS, University of London, who focuses on exploring modern Chinese cultural production as a researcher of Chinese cinema and contemporary Chinese culture.

In her opinion short films as a good medium of communication, by presenting the richness and diversity of Chinese works to the world, and promoting more in-depth exchanges between people, between countries, and between cultures, it can only promote closer cultural exchanges between China and the UK.

As a cultural exchange program, the 2024 Ningbo City Images Exhibition Overseas Tour, relying on the advantages of the international platform of the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival , will be held in Ningbo, China. Since the beginning of the year, it has sailed to South Korea and the UK, and will be opened in New Zealand, Italy and France in June, pushing more than 30 outstanding Chinese short films or city cultures overseas, further spreading Chinese culture and telling Chinese stories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427957/photo.jpg