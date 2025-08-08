From Little Threads to Big Dreams: LILYSILK Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly marks its 15th anniversary today under the theme "From Little Threads to Big Dreams."

From its humble beginnings in 2010, LILYSILK has grown into a beloved global brand, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable living. The brand's journey, from fine silk threads to expansive dreams, mirrors the stories of millions of customers who have embraced elegance, comfort, and purpose in their everyday lives.

15 Years of Growth: Rooted in Craft, Reaching the World

At the heart of LILYSILK's success is an unwavering dedication to high-quality materials. From its signature Grade 6A mulberry silk to certified merino wool and cashmere, the brand continues to refine its craftsmanship. Today, LILYSILK products are backed by internationally recognized certifications, including OEKO-TEX, GOTS, GCS, and RWS, affirming its commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability.

Innovation is equally central to the brand's evolution. In addition to Grade 6A mulberry silk, merino wool, and natural cashmere, the brand has introduced forward-thinking fabrics such as the 7030 golden ratio blend, machine-washable silk, silk jersey, and a silk-wool blend.

LILYSILK also actively redefines eco-conscious luxury through thoughtful collaborations. Recent capsule collections, featuring Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart and British textile house Liberty Fabrics, infuse timeless style with modern sustainability. The company's longstanding participation in the Zero Waste Movement is visible in every detail, from FSC-certified packaging to a robust recycling program with TerraCycle®, which has already repurposed over 2,700 silk and cashmere items into new materials.

Offline, LILYSILK's first concept store opened in New York City's Meatpacking District earlier this year, with a second location set to debut this fall. These spaces aim to deliver an immersive brand experience that celebrates both craftsmanship and community.

Looking Ahead: Celebrations, Purpose, and New Dreams

As part of its 15th anniversary celebration, LILYSILK is rolling out a series of exclusive offers. From August 8, customers can enjoy 20% off orders over $299 and 25% off orders over $499. Orders over $499 will also include a limited-edition 15th Anniversary Lily Tote Bag.

The brand is also doubling down on its mission to empower and uplift. As a Premier Partner of Dress for Success® Worldwide, LILYSILK will donate $15,000 in support of women's economic mobility. At the same time, the company is extending its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®, committing 20% of gross retail sales from its crossover collection, including a new sleepwear series launching this September, to breast cancer support.

"As LILYSILK celebrates its 15th anniversary, we reflect on the journey and the people who shaped it," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "To our customers, partners, and tireless team: You turned a quiet spark into a global movement. As we enter the next chapter, we pledge to weave bolder dreams—where tradition meets innovation, sustainability is second nature, and silk continues to tell stories that reach beyond borders."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746685/LILYSILK_Celebrates_15th_Anniversary_From_Little_Threads_Big_Dreams.jpg