From Italy, the International Artisan Confectionery Business

SIGEP 2020 will also provide more space to international business meetings with top markets. And interest from the world of foreign associations is growing. In fact, thanks to the 9 th Gelato World Cup , the most important competition in the world for artisan gelato with Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Argentina, Colombia and Hungary all taking part, SIGEP can boast collaborations with the Confédération Nationale des Glaciers de France , Anhcea - Asociación nacional de heladeros artesanos ( Spain ), Afadhya - Asociación Fabricantes Artesanales de Helados y Afines ( Argentina ), Uniteis - Associazione dei Gelatieri Italiani in Germany and the Singapore Pastry Alliance.

The 2020 edition will also see the return of The Star of Sugar, a unique and spectacular competition that involves creating splendid sugar sculptures, and the Bread in the City - International Bakery Contest, now at its 4th edition with 8 teams vying for victory: Holland, Spain, Peru, Japan, China, Switzerland, Germany and Taiwan. What's more, the Russian Ice Cream Association, which groups together industrial ice cream producers in Russia, and the Quebec restaurant owners' association (ARQ - Association Restaurant Quèbec), are also in arrival.

On the coffee front, the SCA, Specialty Coffee Association (the association that, for the last three years, has brought together the European and American SCAA associations) will also be in attendance.

Thanks to ITA-Italian Trade Agency, SIGEP in Rimini, will also be welcoming international buyer delegations from South East Asia, the United Arab Emirates, North Africa and the whole of sub-Saharan Africa, the United States and various South American countries. Complimentary actions have also been activated by IEG's regional advisor network in India, North and South Africa, Central Southern America, South East Asia and several European markets, such as Great Britain, Germany, France and the Benelux countries, Spain, Poland, Russia and CIS Republics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798116/Sigep_Logo.jpg

