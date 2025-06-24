PANAMA CITY, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is seeing its vision for intelligent trading come to life, just weeks after the debut of BingX AI. This AI-powered trading assistant, now in full swing, has quickly become an essential part of the trading experience for millions of users. As BingX AI enters its next stage, the platform is pulling back the curtain to reveal how this technology works, why it matters, and what makes it unique on the market.

Why BingX Built This

From Insight to Impact: BingX AI Matures into a Full-Service Crypto Trading Assistant

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in every aspect of daily life, from productivity to financial planning, BingX saw a gap: while AI can significantly improve trading decisions, the learning curve and complexity make it inaccessible to most users. BingX AI was designed to bridge this gap — embedding intelligence into the core of trading itself. Rather than requiring users to input trading data manually or interpret generic charts, BingX AI pre-loads contextual information, giving users relevant, real-time guidance through natural conversation.

How It Works Under the Hood

BingX AI operates not as a singular chatbot, but as a dynamic AI agent capable of context-aware decision-making. It routes user queries to the most capable large language model based on the nature of the question. On top of that, BingX has developed a secure mechanism to feed de-sensitized, real-time trading data to the assistant, enabling it to generate deeply personalized insights. This breakthrough allows users to analyze their past trades or propose future strategies.

What Makes BingX AI Truly Unique

BingX AI is not just another bot, it is a crypto trading assistant that understands you, speaks your language, and helps you grow. Users can analyze past performance, ask for real-time strategy guidance, explore market trends, or simply chat to understand how trading strategies can be improved. Inspired by the experience of having a dedicated financial advisor by your side, BingX AI brings both intelligence and solutions into your trading, making it a trusted partner, not just a tool.

"AI in trading is not about chasing hype, it is about building tools that genuinely elevate human judgment," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "At BingX, we have chosen to go beyond surface-level automation. We designed BingX AI to be a personal trading assistant that deeply understands each trader's needs. We are continuously listening to our users and refining the product based on their real needs. As we move forward, we will continue building AI that feels less like software — and more like a conversation with someone who truly understands your goals."

BingX AI is already redefining what it means to trade intelligently, and this is just the beginning. As Web3 and AI continue to converge, BingX is building a future where personalized, data-driven investing becomes the new standard.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

