DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit , shared his vision for the next phase of digital finance at the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA): The Scaling Summit in Singapore, a side event during TOKEN2049 Singapore, calling for a collective shift from speculation to real-world utility driven by real-world assets (RWA) and stablecoins. Zhou highlighted how tokenized assets and stablecoins have evolved from experimental concepts into critical components of the global financial system.

From Hype to Reality: Bybit’s CEO Outlines How RWA and Stablecoins Are Building the Future of Finance

The RWA market has expanded by more than 400% in three years — from $5 billion in 2022 to over $30 billion in 2025. Private credit and U.S. Treasuries lead this growth, commanding $14.7 billion and $7.3 billion respectively. Global institutions including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan are paving the way, while McKinsey and Standard Chartered forecast tokenized assets could reach between $4 trillion and $30 trillion in the coming decade.

Meanwhile, stablecoins have become the backbone of on-chain transactions, with a market capitalization exceeding $300 billion as of September 2025. Cross-border payments grew by more than 1,000% in the first half of the year, as financial institutions adopted blockchain-based settlement solutions.

"Stablecoins and tokenized assets are no longer ideas for the future — they are the building blocks of a more efficient and transparent global financial system," Zhou said.

Zhou also noted the growing role of payment giants such as Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, and Stripe, which are now integrating stablecoin settlements into their global networks. "When companies that serve hundreds of millions of users embrace blockchain payments, we are seeing a fundamental shift in how money moves around the world," he added.

Bybit's Strategic Position in the New Financial Landscape

Bybit continues to build the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. Zhou outlined several key initiatives that highlight Bybit's leadership in this transformation:

New B2B and Institutional Unit: Launch of a dedicated B2B unit for enterprise clients.

QCDT Partnership: First exchange to accept a DFSA-approved tokenized money market fund as collateral, in partnership with QNB Group, DMZ Finance, and Standard Chartered.

Stablecoin Growth: Strategic revenue-sharing partnership with Circle to expand USDC adoption and liquidity.

RWA Innovation: Introduction of gold tokenization on TON blockchain and new treasury bill products under Bybit Earn.

"Bybit's mission is to connect traditional finance with the blockchain economy," Zhou said.

"The future belongs to those who see blockchain not as a replacement for traditional finance, but as a tool to strengthen it. When history looks back, it will show how this technology fulfilled its promise — creating a more inclusive, transparent, and resilient financial system for all."

