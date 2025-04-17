From Humanoids to Industry-Specific Solutions: Service Robots Zone Makes a Strong Debut at 137th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rapid global advances in AI, sensor technology, and automation, as well as growing demand for robotic solutions across sectors, the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has launched its first-ever Service Robots Zone during Phase 1 of its 137th session. With the global service robot market experiencing a compound annual growth rate of over 20%, the new zone underscores how robotics is reshaping industries with practical, real-world applications.

image

A standout feature of the zone is the emergence of humanoid robots, with companies including Unitree Robotics and Guangzhou Li-Gong showcasing significant advancements in mobility, perception, and intelligence. Meanwhile, quadruped robots from firms such as DEEP Robotics and MagicLab also captured major attention. Live demonstrations consistently attract international buyers, highlighting the strong global appeal of these innovations. Specialized robots for vertical sectors further highlight the expanding role of robotics across industries.

Hangzhou Technik Technology Co. Ltd is showcasing its exoskeletons at the Canton Fair for the first time. One of its flagship offerings, the EPIC-L Load Exoskeleton, has attracted strong interest from buyers eager to test it firsthand. Designed with ergonomic principles and featuring adjustable components, the non-powered exoskeleton is engineered to reduce physical strain for workers. It is primarily used in scenarios such as long-distance hiking with heavy loads, and is well-suited for fire and emergency rescue operations, as well as heavy-load transfers in industrial settings. Lin Chenhong, a business supervisor at Technik, noted that the company is currently planning to enter the international market and aims to connect with more global partners at the Fair to expand its solutions to more countries.

Luoteng's spherical robot has also emerged as a standout attraction in the zone, drawing considerable attention as both a must-see and must-photographic highlight. Built on a distinctive mechanism, the robot enables agile navigation and offers customizable modular features suited for various dynamic applications. Its eye-catching design and advanced functionality have garnered significant interest from buyers. Duan Tianye, Vice General Manager of Luoteng said the booth has seen a steady stream of buyers over the first two days, with an estimated 10% potentially being serious clients—a promising rate for the company.

Yuanhua features its KUNWU® Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems, which is an orthopaedical surgical robot integrating Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA), Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA), and Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty (UKA) on a single platform. The system operates with sub-millimeter precision and real-time tracking, enhancing safety and efficiency in joint replacement surgeries.

Additionally, robots designed for other vertical sectors such as high-altitude curtain wall cleaning, manufacturing, elderly care, logistics, and precision agriculture illustrate the growing role of robotics in everyday life.

As a vital international platform for intelligent manufacturing, by introducing such a dedicated zone, the Canton Fair aims to facilitate robust linkages across the global robotics supply chain, from core components and systems integration to real-world application deployment, fostering international collaboration within the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667432/image.jpg