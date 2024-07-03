From high-end restaurants straight to your kitchen: Redefine Flank Steak Launches in Retail across Europe - bringing the World's First New-Meat Premium Cut to Consumers

Launching for use at home for the first time, the Redefine Flank Steak is now available for consumers via leading retailers Ocado in the UK, and Coop in Switzerland , with the Netherlands to follow soon through Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Crisp.

Endorsed by leading chefs, meat experts and butchers for its fibrous texture, meaty flavour and culinary versatility, the award-winning Redefine Beef Flank has been featured on restaurant menus since 2022 and is the first plant-based premium cut to be sold at scale worldwide.

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Meat, the pioneer of 'new-meat' – an emerging category of premium-quality meat made from plants – today announces the launch of its award-winning Redefine Flank Steak in European retail. This move follows the success of Redefine Flank within food service outlets, in more than nine countries amid widespread acceptance from meat-lovers, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans alike.

Redefine Meat Flank Steak

Thanks to a close collaboration with market-leading retailers, the Redefine Flank Steak is now available for purchase in the UK via Ocado and in Switzerland via Coop. This will be followed shortly in the Netherlands via Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Crisp. More countries including Germany and Italy are also set to adopt it.

Endorsed by high-end chefs for its rich taste, fibrous texture and meaty appearance, the Redefine Flank Steak is a juicy, beefy cut ideal for grilling, pan-frying, oven cooking and air frying. This lean and versatile new-meat product can be easily incorporated into any cuisine, seamlessly replacing animal meat. The launch expands the versatility of the new-meat category even further, complementing Redefine Meat's existing retail range of pulled meats and minced products.

The creation of many years of R&D, the Redefine Flank Steak is produced at scale using a patented additive manufacturing process at the company's state-of-the-art factory in the Netherlands. The Redefine Flank Steak is made from premium plant-based non-GMO ingredients and natural flavours, delivering an impressive 25 grams of protein per steak with a Nutri-Score rating of 'A'. In response to the growing demand for sustainable and ethical alternatives to traditional meat products, the Redefine Flank Steak generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to its animal-based equivalent.

Zee Ahmad, Senior Buyer - Frozen at Ocado comments: "We've expanded our Redefine Meat offering to Ocado customers by launching the first premium-quality plant-based steak in the Ocado range. We've been pleased with the performance since the launch in late 2023 and are really happy with the glowing shopper reviews. We hope they'll enjoy the new Redefine Flank Steak just as much and look forward to seeing sales grow through the summer."

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat, concludes: "When we founded Redefine Meat six years ago, we had a bold and seemingly impossible target of launching a premium-quality steak for mass consumers to buy and cook at home. Today marks a historic milestone in that journey, expanding the fast-growing new-meat category to give consumers direct access to chef-quality steaks. Having focused much of our journey to date on refining our products to meet the quality standards of the highest echelons of the culinary world, we're proud to bring the fruits of this labour directly to consumers through our best-in-class retail partners."

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat™, we love meat.

Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves new-meat*, delicious plant-based meat that is good for the environment and kind to animals. Having studied the unique properties of animal meat and perfected cutting-edge technologies, we've developed a wide range of high-quality products that provide the full sensory experience of meat, including flavour profiles, texture, and aroma, without compromise.

Produced in the Netherlands, our category-defining new-meat portfolio spans minced meat products and premium cuts, which are proudly served by leading chefs at thousands of restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice across Europe, including in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Austria and more.

Redefine Meat has partnered with Klimato to help their foodservice partners and their diners to reduce their environmental impact and reach their carbon footprint goals by making sustainable choices.

For consumers keen to cook new-meat at home, products are available to buy in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, with further rollouts across Europe in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com.

*Does not contain animal-based ingredients

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453051/Retail_Packshot_Flank_Steak.jpg