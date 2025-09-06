From Glass Pyramid to Solar Candlelight: Two Leaps of Eastern Wisdom in Paris

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2025, the Maison&Objet fair opened in Villepinte, Paris, and the spotlight fell on the "Glowing Pyramid" created by Chinese designer Zhang Jianmin, founder of CIGA design, in collaboration with the World Green Design Organization. This installation of 1,000 solar-powered candles paid tribute to I. M. Pei's Louvre pyramid while introducing a fresh, global voice for Eastern aesthetics.

From "Breaking Ice" to "Resonance": Two Paris Narratives of Eastern Design

1,000 Solar Candles by CIGA Life, M&O Paris Visitors experience CIGA Life’s candle story at M&O Paris

In 1989, Pei's glass pyramid was attacked for "destroying history" but later became a cultural icon. Its transparent geometry embodied the Eastern concept of balance between void and form, its silhouette echoed antiquity and modern minimalism, proving Eastern aesthetics could speak universally. Today, Zhang continues this dialogue—through light, simplicity, and sustainability.

From "Eastern Expression" to "Global Care": Love and Home in Candlelight

If Pei's pyramid introduced Eastern aesthetics, Zhang's expands them into shared human care. The candle, a symbol of warmth in Eastern and Western culture, here becomes a beacon of ecological responsibility. Each candle is zero-emission, wind-sensitive, and flickers like a real flame without fire or smoke. During the exhibition, they were freely given to visitors. As one French designer remarked, "This glow carries tenderness and environmental responsibility." Design became a bond, linking cultures through light and warmth.

From "Natural Inspiration" to "Technological Practice": Green Ideals Realized

Unlike electronic candles, Zhang's creation captures the warmth and rhythm of real fire: golden hues, shifting light, and dancing flame. Powered by solar energy, it avoids fire hazards and environmental damage, turning nature's inspiration into safe, sustainable daily use. Bringing the beauty of nature into life, free of burden.

A Cross-Generational Relay: Originality and Vision in Paris

Choosing Paris as the stage for this "design relay" carries three meanings. It honors I. M. Pei's legacy, resonating with France's ecological leadership, and presenting Eastern design at the world's design summit. From Pei's architectural breakthrough to Zhang's sustainable artistry, highlighted the confidence and recognition of Eastern creativity, while also warming Sino-French friendship. The gift of a thousand solar candles lit up Paris, became a gentle reminder of sustainability and the shared duty to cherish our common home.

This article was first released on September 5, 2025, at the Paris Maison&Objet Fair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765669/01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765670/02.jpg