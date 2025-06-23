From Exploration to Execution: New Gold Player Emerges in One of Canada's Premier Mining Districts

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's meteoric rally, fueled by waning confidence in U.S. fiscal policy and soaring inflation, has not only pushed prices past the historic US$3,300 per ounce mark in early 2025 but also opened the door to even more ambitious forecasts. Some analysts now predict a climb to US$4,000 within the next 12 to 18 months. With this in mind, gold-focused equities and Canadian gold producers are gaining renewed attention for offering high leverage to rising bullion prices within a stable jurisdiction known for quality deposits and operational reliability. Among these, LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) (LaFleur Profile) stands out with its fully permitted gold mill situated in Canada's most prolific gold-producing region — a combination that aligns perfectly with today's market demands, providing investors both near-term production potential and exposure to the upside of surging gold. LaFleur Minerals is laser focused on positioning itself as a strong contender in a space known for quality gold-mining operations, including Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX), Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), Nicola Mining (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) and ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF).

Gold-focused stocks, particularly those tied to Canadian producers, are drawing fresh interest for their strong leverage to rising gold prices and their presence in a secure, resource-rich jurisdiction known for dependable operations.

LaFleur Minerals is an emerging near-term producer strategically positioned in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt — Canada's largest gold-producing region.

The company is gaining attention in the junior gold space due to its Swanson Gold Project, which hosts the advanced resource-stage Swanson gold deposit.

LaFleur Minerals is on the cusp of transforming its operational footprint with the restart of the fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill and producing gold at Canadian dollar costs.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the LaFleur Minerals editorial.

A Dramatic Rise

Driven by declining trust in U.S. fiscal policy and rising inflation, gold's rapid ascent has propelled prices up to US$3,200 per ounce level as of early 2025, and many believe this is just the beginning. Projections now suggest gold could reach US$4,000 soon. The dramatic rise from US$2,500 to US$3,000 in only 210 days, marking the fastest increase of its kind on record (https://ibn.fm/MQQr9), highlights the strength and momentum behind the ongoing gold rally.

Leading financial institutions are raising their gold price projections, with Goldman Sachs forecasting a rise to US$3,700 by the end of 2025 and reaching US$4,000 by mid-2026 (https://ibn.fm/Blnz9). JPMorgan is also predicting gold will hit the US$4,000 mark, attributing this expected increase to strong central bank demand, which is averaging approximately 710 tonnes in net purchases each quarter (https://ibn.fm/MXGcc).

With this in mind, gold-focused stocks — particularly those tied to Canadian producers — are drawing fresh interest for their strong leverage to rising gold prices and their presence in a secure, resource-rich jurisdiction known for dependable operations. Standing out among these producers is LaFleur Minerals, which owns the fully permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill located in Canada's most productive gold region and mining town. This strategic positioning offers investors a compelling mix of near-term production readiness and exposure to the continued upside of a bullish gold market.

From Explorer to Producer

LaFleur Minerals is an emerging near-term producer strategically positioned in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. With 100%-owned assets and a focus on near-term cash flow, LaFleur is advancing its flagship Swanson Gold Deposit, an advanced resource-stage property with more than 36,000 meters of historical drilling and strong development potential.

In addition, a key component to LaFleur's near-term production strategy is its fully permitted and recently acquired Beacon Gold Mill. The mill is located just 50 kilometers from the Swanson Project. Purchased in 2024 following approximately US$20 million in upgrades by its previous owner, the Beacon Mill has a processing capacity of more than 750 tonnes per day and is being prepared for restart by the end of this year.

The mill positions LaFleur to not only process its own ore from its Swanson Gold Project but also generate revenue through custom milling of nearby gold deposits, which the region is flush with. This vertical integration marks a significant shift for LaFleur, from an explorer to a near-term gold producer in a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with considerable upside potential.

Drilling and Permitting

LaFleur Minerals is quickly gaining attention in the junior gold space due to its Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson deposit hosts an NI 43–101-compliant resource of 2.113 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t gold, containing 123,400 ounces in the Indicated category, plus 872,000 tonnes at 2.3 g/t gold for 64,500 ounces in the Inferred category (https://ibn.fm/OLbe7). These figures represent an 8% increase in Indicated ounces and a remarkable 626% increase in Inferred ounces compared to past estimates, highlighting the property's compelling upside.

Looking ahead, LaFleur will launch a significant diamond drilling campaign in Q3 2025, comprising a minimum of 5,000 meters of diamond drilling at several promising gold targets at the Swanson Gold Project with the goal to increase resources to more than one million ounces of gold.

In parallel, LaFleur has commenced permitting for a substantial 100,000–tonne surface bulk sample from the Swanson gold deposit, averaging an estimated grade of 1.89 g/t gold, which can be concentrated to higher grade for shipping and milling economics, equating to roughly 6,350 ounces, or about 3% of the current resource (https://ibn.fm/n8P5L). With samples being processed at the nearby Beacon Mill, this initiative is aimed at generating early cash flow, delivering vital metallurgical data and advancing the project's economic evaluation (https://ibn.fm/wJTXN).

Near–Term Gold Production

LaFleur Minerals is on the cusp of transforming its operational footprint with the restart of the fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill near Val–d'Or, Québec. Purchased from Monarch Mining under Canada's CCAA process in late 2024, this strategically located processing plant differentiates LaFleur by allowing the company to process its own Swanson Gold Project material and deliver custom milling services to nearby deposits (https://ibn.fm/xEKmB).

The Beacon Mill is nestled within the Abitibi Gold Belt in Val-d'Or, Quebec, which hosts more than 100 historical and active mines in close proximity (https://ibn.fm/bWsvS). The mill's location positions it perfectly for efficient ore transport, enabling LaFleur to fast–track bulk sample processing and full-scale ore milling, which is especially vital as the company advances toward bulk sample permitting and eventual mining at Swanson, with intent to generate meaningful cash flow by year-end into 2026.

Acquired through an arm's length asset purchase agreement, the transaction was financed with CA$250,000 in cash and CA$850,000 in equity, with court approval received in October 2024. Monarch had suspended operations in September 2022, when gold traded in the CA$1,800/ounce range, maintaining the mill in care and maintenance after contributing CA$20 million in restoration. The facility features a Merrill-Crowe cyanidation circuit, a 27.5 m × 69 m processing building, extensive water and tailings basins, and robust electrics driven by a 4,000 kVA transformer.

In early 2025, LaFleur initiated a detailed restart program using ABF Mines and environmental consultants to conduct site inspections, develop a parts inventory and complete geotechnical and tailings storage facility assessments; the company plans to return the mill to full operation by early 2026 (https://ibn.fm/lyNie). Restart costs are expected to be in the CA$5–6 million range over a six- to eight–month period, with an aim to begin processing mineralized content by the end of 2025 and generating initial annual production of up to 30,000 ounces (https://ibn.fm/MaLqW). This path to production highlights the low-risk, low-restart cost factor and immense upside potential as the LaFleur pivots years ahead of other players in the region.

The timing could not be better. With gold prices reaching US$3,200/oz, the economics of near–term production are compelling. This asset gives LaFleur a competitive head start, potentially placing it at least five years ahead of peers still in exploration mode. The Beacon Mill metamorphoses LaFleur into a producer, offering a pathway to revenue, regional cooperation through custom milling agreements and derisked operational scaling.

In addition to processing bulk sample material, the mill's capacity opens doors to third-party contracts. This potential stream of incremental revenue would not only improve cash flow but also enhance relationships with nearby exploration companies and communities.

From an investor's standpoint, the strategic value of Beacon seems clear. The facility offers economies of scale, redevelopment of an existing asset and immediate scalability without the typical delays associated with permitting greenfield mill sites. It also complements the Swanson resource. The interconnection of project and mill underscores a vertically integrated model that enhances project economics and puts the company on a production trajectory in a tier 1 jurisdiction. In addition, having a fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill offers LaFleur an amazing opportunity to expand the Beacon Gold Mill to higher capacity using cash flow from current gold production without having to go through the permitting processes that any new mill would require, involving three to five years in permitting processes and costs.

Integrated Strategy, Key Transition

LaFleur's clear timeline — from asset closing in October 2024 to restart planning and permitting in Q1–Q2 2025, toward anticipated production in early 2026 — reflects a highly structured execution strategy that positions the company as a potential near-term gold producer with robust upside. LaFleur's methodical approach aligns with its broader strategy: blend resource growth via systematic drilling with infrastructure-led delivery through an adjacent mill. Ongoing exploration, including airborne geophysics, IP surveys and geochemical sampling, has also identified more than 50 new drill targets, laying groundwork for resource expansion.

This integrated strategy positions LaFleur to make the key transition from explorer to producer. By mid–2025, the company aims to process the Swanson bulk sample at Beacon and commence mill restart, generating initial revenues and funding further development. Once full-scale operations begin, production could yield over 30,000–40,000 ounces per annum, given the mill's capacity (https://ibn.fm/UfSja).

In today's gold market, which is marked by elevated prices and investor focus on low-risk jurisdictions, LaFleur stands out for its balance of scalability, infrastructure and sustainability. Its dual promise of exploration upside and near-term value capture via bulk sampling and mill access makes it appealing to investors seeking exposure to a responsibly managed and strategically advanced gold project.

Quality Gold Operations

As gold prices continue their historic rally and investor interest intensifies, leading companies across the mining sector are making bold moves to capitalize on favorable market conditions. From global producers ramping up output to royalty firms securing high-potential assets and juniors advancing exploration and development, these gold-focused entities are strategically positioned to deliver value.

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) is advancing its global portfolio of gold assets (https://ibn.fm/bj7g8). The company reported that its gold production of 758,000 ounces was "at the top end of guidance," with the "the average realized gold price for the quarter of $2,898 per ounce, up 40% from the prior year, support[ing] stronger margins despite ongoing expansion work at Pueblo Viejo and planned maintenance at Nevada Gold Mines — initiatives that will position both mines for a stronger output next quarter and the rest of the year." In addition, Barrick president and CEO Mark Bristow noted that Barrick has significantly advanced several key growth projects.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) is reporting that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, has entered into a gold purchase agreement and a separate net smelter return royalty agreement for all metals produced from the Warintza Project in southeastern Ecuador for total cash consideration of US$200 million (https://ibn.fm/hyEG1). Warintza is indirectly owned and operated by Solaris Resources Inc. The strategic acquisition of the stream and royalty will provide Royal Gold shareholders exposure to a world-class resource with long life and large-scale production potential as well as a project with an accelerated development timeline operated by an experienced team and significant long-term growth potential from large areas of interest.

Nicola Mining (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) has received a multiyear, area-based exploration permit that allows the company to conduct extensive exploration on its wholly owned Treasure Mountain Silver Project, a fully permitted silver mine in British Columbia (https://ibn.fm/gYalr). The company also has received a 10-year mining lease extension for Treasure Mountain under its M-239 permit. The extension, which is valid through April 26, 2032, and receipt of the MYAB permit positions the company to leverage both mining and exploration options. Treasure Mountain consists of an historic underground silver mine with a resource estimate in accordance with CIM definition standards and exploration upside to the north and west of the historic mine.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) a fully permitted, preproduction gold and silver company, is reporting that with concentrate testing underway, Humphrey Spirals installed, and major data releases imminent, the company is entering a pivotal month of execution (https://ibn.fm/wzDHY). With construction now steadily advancing, the company confirms the successful installation of the Humphrey Spirals, which is a core component of the gravity separation circuit that will be used to process historical tailings and recover gold, silver and mica concentrate at its Montauban location. "This milestone establishes the foundation for the plant's initial production throughput, with equipment capable of supporting up to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD)," the company stated.

These developments reflect the strength and adaptability of the gold mining sector as companies at every stage and level — from exploration to production — take decisive steps to expand resources, enhance operational capacity and position themselves for long-term growth. With gold prices holding near record highs, these strategic advancements underscore the sector's readiness to capitalize on the current market and deliver continued value to shareholders.

For more information about LaFleur Minerals, visit LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)

