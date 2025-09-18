From Dubai's Historic Gold Souk to Vogue Covers - La Marquise Redefines Luxury Jewellery for the Modern Era

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Marquise Jewellery, a distinguished luxury jewellery brand and official Superbrand 2024, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing featured coverage in Vogue's prestigious Cannes 2025 Red Carpet report. This achievement highlights the brand's successful transition from Dubai's traditional Gold Souk to international fashion recognition, with over 40 celebrities choosing La Marquise at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Modern elegance meets timeless craftsmanship--experience luxury, the La Marquise way

Since its establishment in 1986, La Marquise has embodied Dubai's transformation from a trading hub to a global luxury destination. The brand's journey began in the historic Gold Souk of Deira, connecting it to over a century of jewellery craftsmanship. La Marquise's recent feature in Vogue Singapore's ' Cannes Film Festival 2025: The Best Jewellery on the Red Carpet' , showcasing international supermodel Veena Praveenar Singh, marks a significant evolution from traditional origins to coveted fashion acclaim.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, La Marquise made headlines for the third consecutive year, with more than 40 influential personalities, including acclaimed actresses and models, gracing the red carpet in signature pieces from its high jewellery collections. The brand's presence was highlighted in multiple prestigious publications, including Vogue Singapore, Harper's Bazaar, and Mojeh Magazine.

Under the leadership of CEO Nishith Shah, La Marquise operates 26 boutiques globally , including 16 in the UAE, with flagship stores in The Dubai Mall and The Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi. The brand's commitment to excellence earned it the prestigious recognition of official Superbrand 2024 , placing it among an exclusive group of UAE brands recognized for quality and innovation.

La Marquise operates an award-winning manufacturing facility in Dubai, employing over 200 skilled artisans. Recent celebrity endorsements, including Nicole Kidman and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad, have significantly elevated the brand's profile.

La Marquise's dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous industry awards, including 'Retail Store of the Year' for its Mandarin Oriental Doha boutique and 'Work Wear Jewellery of the Year' at the Retail Jeweller Middle East Awards 2024. CEO Nishith Shah frequently participates as a panelist at major industry forums.

The brand showcases distinctive collections that blend tradition with contemporary design, such as the MRM Heritage Collection, inspired by the UAE's rich history. La Marquise's success aligns with the UAE's position as a global jewellery powerhouse, with the market projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2033.

With recent international recognition and continued expansion, La Marquise is committed to exceptional quality and innovative designs, solidifying its place among the world's leading luxury jewellery brands.

