From a Simple Idea to a Global Standard: EV Blocks Founder Wins Global Entrepreneur of the Year 2025

Why are we building the future of EV charging with processes that slow us down?

That moment sparked an idea: a faster, cleaner, future-proof foundation for EV charger every time. From a rough sketch to a fully engineered system, that idea became EV Blocks.

Today it's helping standardise installations across the UK, Australia, North America and France.

Trevor said:

"I didn't set out to win awards. I just wanted to fix a problem everyone on site was dealing with. The fact EV Blocks is now used around the world…that's thanks to the installers, partners and clients who backed the idea early. This award is for them."

EV Blocks is now helping the industry build more consistently and reliably, even in challenging weather, supporting the rapid global expansion of EV charging networks.

Trevor's award marks a milestone for the business and the wider EV infrastructure community. It shows what's possible when a practical problem meets a simple scalable solution.

The journey started on site.

It's now a global standard.

And we're only just getting started.

