From $5.37 Billion in 2021 to $16.12 Billion in 2027, Agriculture Drones and Robots Market to Skyrocket with a Growth Rate of 20.74%

According to this study, the global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to contribute to increased global food production as there is no dependence on arable land and climatic conditions, and year-round crop production can be achieved through these alternative farming techniques.

As per a report by drone service provider Informa Economics and Measure, the usage of drone services reduces the operational costs for farmers by nearly $11.68 per acre. Automation increases the productivity of farms by nearly 3.3%. It is for factors like these that several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency to farming applications.

Additionally, agriculture drones and robots also enable farmers to reduce the use of herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers, thus, further reducing their harmful implications on the environment.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Highest Market Growth for Agriculture Drones and Robots

The study from BIS Research on agriculture drones and robots suggests that while the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2022-2027, across different regions globally, such as in North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific, China, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, it is the Asia Pacific region that is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the same forecast period.

The report attributes this trend to the increased adoption of technology-driven procedures, great emphasis on alternative farming techniques, and potential of incorporating high-investment equipment in the agricultural industry.

Japan, for instance, has adopted modern farming techniques, the usage of drones and robots being one of them, in the face of rapid urbanization and an increased number of abandoned farms. These techniques are important in helping the agricultural and farming sectors to sustain, grow, and improve production. Thus, agriculture drones and robots can be highly advantageous in enhancing crop production in the region.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Debraj Chakraborty, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The agriculture drones and robots are expected to replace conventional agriculture equipment. Owing to the increasing adoption of digital solutions in developed countries and the lack of skilled labor, the agriculture drones and robots market is expected to show significant growth in the near future. Through a better adoption of these technology-based products, the consumers' demand for quality food and grains and less wastage of resources can be met."

