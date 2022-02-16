Friends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a collection of 8 unique luxury properties from an Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. The luxury private homes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used these luxury homes solely for family and friends, which explains why Ignace Meuwissen decided to call this unique project 'The Private Collection'.

Meuwissen's focus is on taking over non-performing loans in prime locations, at 50% of the market value, based on rapid decisions and payment. Cash is king, after all! Given his reputation for successful transactions as part of a unique business model, investors and real estate investment funds are already clamouring to take over this portfolio. Meuwissen paid USD 115 million for the properties.

The homes are rented out per day at a price of approx. USD 25,000 for a minimum period of ten days. Ignace and his wife Naomi started from the premise that their clientèle just can't get the level of privacy they desire even when staying in some of the most exclusive suites around the world. Naomi, who has built a reputation as a home stager in luxury real estate, decorates each home in a different style. Guests can expect to find photos of their families (always in the same place), as well as personalised towels and sheets at the properties, and they can even enjoy their own wine collection. Staff, including a chef, will be on hand 24/7 to cater for their every need. The clientèle mainly consists of heads of state and UHNWIs, i.e., wealthy clients from Ukraine and Kazakhstan who are looking for a safe haven. This unique project owes its success to its discreet logistical approach. All properties are now booked for twelve months in advance, and a waiting list is in place. 'The Private Collection' is looking to hire 40 more hospitality professionals, with experience working in 5-star environments and delivering a gold standard of service. Find out more at ignacemeuwissen.com/careers.

Further information: Alexandra Satarova – E: board@friends4east.com – P: +41 79 157 57 35

