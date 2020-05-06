Fresh Website Signifies a Bright New Future for MahiFX

MahiFX launches a new look website as they celebrate the firm's 10th anniversary

LONDON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MahiFX has been crafting eFX solutions for banks and brokers since 2010; helping to drive profits and deliver low risk, stable growth. Towards the end of last year, MahiFX announced the sale of the retail trading platform to focus on the provision of technology and eFX consultancy to banks, brokers and buy-side clients.

Over the last ten years MahiFX has evolved from a retail forex application for consumers, to a modern software provider and consultancy for financial institutions. This progression of the MahiFX brand is designed to reflect the change and direction going forward.

Susan Cooney, Co-Founder said:

"The new website centres on both our technology as well as our people, because this is one of the things that sets us apart. Whilst technology is very important, the insight on how to use it intelligently is vital. The market has become increasingly challenging. In the past it was possible to just install technology, aggregate pricing and run an e-FX business - this is no longer the case. Our role is looking at the problems clients are facing, diagnose issues and ensure they are then armed with the technology and know-how to solve those issues.

We focus on optimising PnL through our automated market making and risk system, as well as providing clients with a powerful analytical system. Users can delve into a range of enquiries around pricing, hedging and client activity, giving them fantastic visibility on their trading.

In 10 years of running MahiFX we have continually evolved to meet new challenges and our technology continues to keep pace with the ever changing market. We are lucky to work with such brilliant minds, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. We are looking forward to the next phase in MahiFX's history and we want to ensure our technology and expertise is available to everyone."

About MahiFX

MahiFX is a financial technology provider specialising in trading optimisation solutions; offering pricing and risk management, algorithmic execution and cutting edge analytics. With an experienced team of traders, technologists and analysts, MahiFX provides both technology and eFX consultancy services, ensuring the most intelligent application of the software.

MahiFX global operations are headquartered in London with offices in New Zealand.

For more information please visit https://mahifx.com

For media information please contact:

media@mahifx.com

T: +44-(0)-203-397-1825

SOURCE MahiFX