Fresco Raises €15m Series C to Power the Future of AI-Driven Cooking and the Connected Kitchen Ecosystem

Mission-aligned investors back platform enabling personalized, cross-brand cooking experiences



DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresco, the platform powering smart cooking experiences for the world's leading appliance brands, today announced the closing of its Series C funding round of €15 million, backed by a group of investors committed to reshaping the future of food, home cooking, and connectivity. The round includes new investment from Samuel Dennigan (Strong Roots), Barry Napier (Cubic3), and Tyler Hu (Arda), alongside follow-on participation from existing investors Middleby, ACT Venture Capital, AE Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, and Alsop Louie Partners.

The global smart kitchen appliances market is projected to reach approximately USD 60 billion by 2030; however, most appliance brands still lack a way to deliver personalized cooking experiences at scale, a gap that Fresco solves.

The funding will accelerate the evolution of its AI Cooking Companion, a personalized, appliance-aware sous chef that suggests recipes, guides home cooks in real time, and intelligently controls and syncs appliances so meals turn out perfectly, whether through screens, voice, or seamlessly across both. The investment will enable Fresco to scale this experience globally through partnerships with the biggest appliance brands.

The round follows a wave of industry adoption, including new OEM partnerships with E.G.O. and Arda, who manufacture appliances and components for hundreds of global brands. By integrating at this layer, Fresco has the potential to be distributed across every appliance built by these OEMs, enabling onboarding in days rather than months and rapidly extending the reach of Fresco's cross-brand platform, KitchenOS, and the AI Cooking Companion.

"Almost every part of daily life has been transformed by technology except the kitchen, where the opportunity to help people is arguably the biggest," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder of Fresco. "Fresco already connects all the pieces, positioning us to make AI genuinely useful in the kitchen, personalizing every cooking experience to make it effortless to cook a delicious, healthy meal. And as more partners join the ecosystem, the experience gets better and smarter for everyone."

Fresco already powers cooking experiences across appliances from global brands, including Panasonic, Instant Pot Brands, Viking, Kenwood, and more, enabling home cooks to enjoy intuitive, guided cooking that works with the devices they own. With this next phase of growth, Fresco is evolving from powering connected appliances to driving intelligent, personalized cooking at scale.

"As someone who has spent years helping people make better everyday food choices, Fresco feels like the next step. Not just changing what we eat, but how we cook, using technology to make it easier, more personal and more sustainable," said Samuel Dennigan, who scaled Strong Roots into one of Europe's leading consumer food brands.

"Fresco is delivering the scale and simplicity this industry has been waiting for-making intelligence in the kitchen invisible, effortless, and deeply personal. It's the only ecosystem capable of harmonizing hardware, connectivity, and AI to truly transform how we cook," said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic3, who led the company through its global automotive connectivity expansion and acquisition.

