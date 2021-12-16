French Neurosurgeon and Physicist Dr. Alim Louis Benabid, Recipient of 42nd Honda Prize, Honored at Online Award Ceremony

- Commended for His Pioneering Research into Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) (*) and Contribution to Treating Involuntary Movements Caused by Parkinson's Disease -

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honda Foundation, based in Tokyo, is pleased to announce that the 42nd Honda Prize Award Ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and awarded this year's prize to Dr. Alim Louis Benabid, emeritus professor at the Joseph Fourier University and chairman of the Edmond J. Safra Biomedical Research Center at Clinatec. Like last year, the award ceremony was held online, and was streamed live across the globe including Japan and France.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202112094711-O3-uC5uti45

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106338/202112094711/_prw_PI1fl_TO9z5cFf.jpg

Dr. Alim Louis Benabid's profile and photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202112094711-O1-6k50s7L2.pdf

In his opening address, Hiroto Ishida, President of the Honda Foundation, said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Benabid here today. Dr. Benabid was the first neurosurgeon to apply deep brain stimulation (DBS) (*) in treatment of involuntary movements caused by progressive Parkinson's disease and to use it in patients suffering from the disease. Since its efficacy was demonstrated in clinical trials, over 150,000 patients across the world have had the surgery. In recognition of this great achievement that this prize aims to honor, we awarded it to Dr. Benabid this year."

Following these remarks, Dr. Hirohisa Uchida, vice chairman of the Honda Prize selection committee, explained: "In the selection process, we paid special attention to the amount of effort as well as the level of contribution to people's daily lives. DBS (*) was developed as a treatment of involuntary movements caused by progressive Parkinson's disease and Dr. Benabid established its use in patients suffering from the disease in the world. Traditionally, stereotactic surgery was used as the second option when involuntary abnormal movements cannot be managed with medication. Benefits of DBS include not only that electrodes can be removed after implantation but also that the intensity of electrical impulses can be adjusted as the disease progresses. DBS is used for the treatment of dystonia, as well as Parkinson's disease, and has helped improve the quality of life of many people by, for example, enabling them to walk again. His pioneering research not only led to the development of this innovative treatment but also improved the quality of life of many people, which we believe makes him suitable as a winner of the Honda Prize."

Accepting the certificate and medal, Dr. Benabid expressed his pleasure from France by saying, "Thank you. Although I'm here to receive it, this prize is for all the neurosurgeons and every other individual who took part in the development of this treatment. It is a great pleasure and honor to be awarded the Honda Prize and I am very grateful. I look forward to helping more and more patients going forward."

(*) DBS: Electrodes are implanted around the subthalamic nucleus of the brain, along with a stimulation generator placed in the chest. The two are connected with a lead for high-frequency electrical stimulation. This aids in restoring movement functions, and curbing tremors and other symptoms for improved mobility in everyday living.

Official website: https://www.hondafoundation.jp/en

SOURCE Honda Foundation