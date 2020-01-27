FreightBro Becomes the First Indian Company to Integrate Maersk Spot on its Digital Platform

Mr Kathiresan Eswaramurthy, COO, FreightBro, mentioned, "Maersk Spot is indeed a game-changer and our customers can benefit not only from the rate discovery, but they can also search, compare and book instantly, with guaranteed equipment and space availability on the FreightBro platform."

The booking process in shipping is largely manual and primarily involves a lot of back and forth communication between various stakeholders. With this integration, FreightBro aims to double its digital rate deliveries and online bookings while providing a very simple airline-like booking experience to the forwarding industry. FreightBro has enabled 500+ freight forwarders to sell online using their proprietary digital platform.

Earlier in 2019, Maersk launched its online product, Maersk Spot, that curbs the cycle of overbookings and simplifies the booking process for customers while guaranteeing cargo loading. This is a revolutionary step ahead towards simplifying supply chains and enhancing the overall booking experience in shipping.

About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 70,000 people. Our mission is to enable and facilitate global supply chains and provide opportunities for our customers to trade globally.

About FreightBro

FreightBro is a freight technology start-up aimed at revolutionizing the trillion-dollar forwarding industry through digitization of the manual processes in logistics. FreightBro aims to equip forwarders with a digital platform that enables them to procure rates faster, increase operational efficiencies, boost sales, make informed decisions using data analytics and thereby provide a seamless user experience.

FreightBro was founded by Raghavendran Viswanathan, Mohammed Zakkiria A and V Anand Babu in October 2016.

Contact:

Mohammed Zakkiria A

+91-9789566668

Co-Founder

FreightBro Logistics Pvt. Ltd

Email : zakkiria@freightbro.com

Website: https://freightbro.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082208/FreightBro_Maersk_SPOT.jpg

Related Links

https://freightbro.com



SOURCE FreightBro Logistics Private Limited