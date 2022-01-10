Freight Trucking Market Size to Reach USD 1110460 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freight Trucking Market is Segmented by Type (Lorry Tank, Truck Trailer, Refrigerated Truck, Flatbed Truck), Application (Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Defense, Energy and Mining, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027.

The global Freight Trucking market size is projected to reach USD 1110460 Million by 2027, from USD 875560 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Freight Trucking Market Are:

The rising e-commerce sector is expected to increase the growth of the freight trucking market. Freight trucking is a cost-effective means of transport for goods and services, thus it is in high demand in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, mining, chemicals, and others.

The expansion of the freight trucking sector has been aided by the growing number of international trade agreements between countries and organizations. Freight trucking's market development has been aided by the rapid proliferation of fast-moving consumer goods.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1D493/Freight_Trucking_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Freight Trucking Market:

The growing online retailing business is expected to drive the growth of the freight trucking market. The e-commerce market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of the growing number of individuals who use the internet, where every product is just a few clicks away. Customers have been drawn to the e-commerce business, which has aided the freight trucking market's growth as ordered products are transported via various methods.

Rising public spending on electronics and consumables is expected to stimulate the demand for the freight trucking market. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the trucking industry are influencing the adoption of high-capacity trucks with various features such as refrigeration and improved performance for the efficient transportation of goods, which is expected to generate new opportunities for the freight trucking market over the forecast period.

Due to rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks, perishable meals, energy drinks, and other products, the food and beverage sector is contributing to freight trucking market growth. Moreover, the expansion of the pharmaceutical business has boosted the freight trucking industry as the number of temperature-controlled medical supplies and pharmaceuticals being transported increased.

A number of truck manufacturers are increasingly relying on innovative technology to improve the vehicle's performance and functionality. The freight trucking industry has been forced to embrace new tracking systems due to an increase in demand for order tracking. While technology continues to advance at a breakneck pace, self-driving freight trucks may soon be on the road, especially in developed portions of North America and Europe. Thus the growing technology developments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the freight trucking market players.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-1D493/freight-trucking

Freight Trucking Market Share Analysis:

Based on application, the Industrial & manufacturing segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on type, the lorry tank segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to increased import and export operations and trade across different geographies.

Based on region, The Asia Pacific segment is expected to be the most lucrative region. During the projected period, the Freight Trucking market is expected to be driven by growing industrialization in APAC's rising countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The region's market growth is being aided by increased import and export operations in these growing economies.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-1D493/Freight_Trucking_Market

Major Players in the Freight Trucking Market

Cargo Carriers

UPS

FedEx

Ceva Holdings

Tuma Transport

Swift Transport

Interlogix

Kuhne+Nagel

Transtech Logistics

Procet Freight

Concargo

J&J Global

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-1D493/Freight_Trucking_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1D493&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

To see the full list of related reports on the Freight Trucking

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports