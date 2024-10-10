FREEMOVE ALLIANCE EARNS PRESTIGIOUS HONOUR AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMove Alliance wins 2024 "Best International Mobile Connectivity Brand, Global" award at the esteemed Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards, hosted annually by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in England, celebrate top brands across various industries. Global Brands Magazine conducted a thorough evaluation, assessing key criteria such as global reach, network quality, innovation, service flexibility, and market leadership. FreeMove Alliance excelled across all categories, earning high recognition for its outstanding performance and achievements.

Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine commented, "We are pleased to recognize FreeMove Alliance as the winner of the 'Best International Mobile Connectivity Brand, Global' award. FreeMove's commitment to delivering seamless and reliable mobile connectivity across borders sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry. Their innovative approach to enhancing global communications, combined with an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, truly makes them a leader in this space. We congratulate FreeMove Alliance for their outstanding achievements and are proud to celebrate their success."

"The FreeMove Alliance was founded by the world's leading telecommunication providers with the aim of offering the best, hassle-free service to our customers. Our high renewal rate of almost 100% is a clear indication of the trust and recognition we have earned from our customers. We are also proud that our efforts and achievements have been acknowledged by such a prestigious entity as the Global Brand Awards. Winning this award motivates us at FreeMove to continue our hard work in providing first-class service to our customers," said Selma Avdagic Tisljar, General Manager of FreeMove Alliance

ABOUT FREEMOVE ALLIANCE

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps the top 500 multinationals present in Europe to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks through a central point of management. FreeMove's mission is to promote the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value-added services in more than 125 countries. To know more about FreeMove Alliance visit https://freemove.com/

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

