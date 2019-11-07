Freebets & BetRadar Join Forces to Help Punters Back a Winner

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freebets.com have partnered up with BetRadar to offer punters a better package and take sports betting to the next level.

After a successful trial using the Beta version, Freebets.com will make their expertise even more readily available by including the full BetRadar widget across their site and in predictions and previews.

It will provide all manner of information to help punters make more informed decisions on their wagers. Data will be provided covering a number of different angles including, team news, live tables and fixtures, head-to-head analysis and player information such as goal scorers, assists and more.

The partnership will enhance the betting experience considerably, with real-time data that offers a much fuller picture of football fixtures across the world. The widgets are putting betting fans on a level playing field with the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, with the same level of insight as any pundit on Super Sunday.

As well as first-class insight from the Freebets.com team, you can now expect to find the likes of win probability for every fixture, analysis of a team's previous fixtures and even the opportunity to follow live scores integrated into previews and predictions.

It's time to take betting to the next level and Freebets are at the very forefront as they look to help punters become more informed than ever and increase the chances of a win.

SOURCE Freebets.com