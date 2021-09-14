Free2Move Lauded by Frost & Sullivan as OEM New Mobility Marketplace Company of the Year

"The plug-and-play solution serves both the public and private transportation sectors. It aggregates hundreds of MSPs into an open source mobility ecosystem, which allows mobility operators to improve profitability, scalability, and visibility with the objective to offer to the final customer a seamless journey," said Geraldine Priya, New Mobility, Program Manager. "The tailor-made solutions cover all use cases, ranging from a few minutes to several months of travel. Its technological expertise allows Free2Move to bring together the entire portfolio of services on a digital layer, supported by an easy-to-use website, mobile app, and white label platform."

Free2Move has grown significantly in the past five years, outperforming other OEM mobility brands, in terms of its range of solutions, technology stack and geographical and customer reach. Free2Move is the first OEM-owned mobility brands that functions as a full-fledged mobility ecosystem. With a presence in 170 countries, the company's full range of services for individuals and professionals simplifies mobility for everyone, and its platform connects mobility operators to vendors of value-added services, such as fleet management and maintenance providers and insurance companies. The platform enables mobility operators to easily manage, track, and adapt solutions using the back-end platform. Fleet management and integration, planning, billing, payments, and automated accounting dashboards are among the critical functionalities available on Free2Move's end-to-end platform.

Free2Move's partner-friendly platform offers a host of advantages, such as faster time-to-market for shared mobility operators. With support from Free2Move, shared mobility operators, such as carsharing as eg., can launch operations within two to three months. Moreover, the company's easily scalable solutions enable mobility operators to launch under their own brand or under the Free2Move brand. This way, they can remain independent and still be connected to Free2Move's global network to access a broader customer base. The company's lower cost of collaboration eliminates the need for shared mobility operators to manage multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem. Furthermore, Free2Move's high level of customizability allows mobility operators to shift from one consumption model to another based on the city of operation and mobility options in demand.

"Free2Move's mobility ecosystem allows it to have greater control over the shared mobility value chain," noted Priya. "Free2Move being in the forefront of mobility technology revolution has the opportunity to own, orchestra and control the deployment of shared mobility value chain. By building a multi-brand business model it can integrate with the City-as-a-customer vision, positioning itself for continued and accelerated growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

