Free Senegal and Comviva Collaborate to Enhance Mobile Money Service

DAKAR, Senegal, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Free, Senegal's second largest mobile network operator, has deployed mobiquity® Money to enhance its mobile money service 'Free Money' and deliver a world class digital payments experience to its customers. Comviva's mobiquity® Money is the world's largest mobile money platform with over 60 deployments in more than 45 countries and will bring global mobile money best practices to Free Money users in Senegal.

Launched in 2014, Free Money is one of the leading mobile money services in Senegal offering a host of digital financial services such as money transfer, bill payment, merchant payment and mobile credit recharge. The migration from incumbent platform to new mobiquity® Money platform has increased Free Money's system capacity, improved performance and enhanced transaction security.

mobiquity® Money is a highly scalable platform that will help Free Money to rapidly add new customers, accelerate transaction growth and launch innovative features, while maintaining a high service uptime and availability. The state-of-the-art technical architecture of mobiquity® Money platform has enabled Free Money to rapidly develop new features as well as quickly integrations with billers, merchants, banks, remittance providers and other third party systems, reducing time to launch new digital financial services. The platform brings many enhanced capabilities such as improved reporting, flexible pricing and better bulk payments functionality, which allows Free Money to deliver digital financial services and experience in alignment with its customer needs.

Mamadou MBENGUE, Chief Executive Officer at Free Senegal, said, "At Free Money, we are relentlessly working toward democratizing the use of digital financial services and enhance customer experience. In line with this objective, we have successfully deployed mobiquity® Money platform replacing the incumbent platform. The new platform will facilitate product innovation, helping us to reinforce Free Money, launch new consumer centric digital financial services and deliver superior user experience to our customers."

Anil Krishnan, Head of Africa Region at Comviva said, "mobiquity® Money is a feature-rich, scalable and flexible mobile money platform which has been deployed across 5 continents in past 14 years. We are glad to bring this best-in-class digital financial services experience to Free Money users in Senegal. The platform will enable Free Money to accelerate growth of mobile money in Senegal by introducing innovative digital financial services and providing frictionless payments experience to users."

For more info, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta

pr@comviva.com

+91-124-481-9000

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Comviva