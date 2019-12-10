Free, Downloadable Open Source Wood 3D Design Objects for BIM and CAD Software

HELSINKI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metsä Wood's Open Source Wood Initiative and ProdLib, a free library of 3D design models, join forces to make the latest innovation in wood-based construction easily available to everyone. With ProdLib library, you can now download the elements available on Open Source Wood to your design software.

The Open Source Wood initiative was started by Metsä Wood, the Finnish frontrunner in wood-based construction. This independent and open portal where anyone can contribute ideas allows designers, teams and students to upload designs and have them peer-reviewed and discussed. The best ideas get reviewed by Metsä Wood's experts. Open Source Wood is also one of the wood industry's key digitalisation projects supported by Finland's Ministry of the Environment.

Easy access to 3D models

ProdLib is a digital product library containing up-to-date design models from leading manufacturers. It provides thousands of 3D design objects available in the most popular BIM and CAD software formats.

"Open Source Wood has enabled sharing modular wood elements. Through ProdLib, they are now easily available directly on the designers' desktops in 3D format," says Tuukka Kyläkallio, Business Development Manager, Metsä Wood, in charge of the Open Source Wood initiative. "This is the first step. We want to continuously develop the availability and usability of the wood-based solutions shared on the platform."

"The new Open Source Wood library consists of wall, roof and floor elements, compatible with Revit, AutoCAD and ArchiCAD software," says Janne Virtanen, Managing Director, ProdLib. "We invite all architects and structural engineers to benefit of this new resource."

The new Open Source Wood element library on ProdLib is available either on a web browser through online registration or downloadable as a desktop application. The library currently contains a basic set of designs from Open Source Wood, but the library is developed continuously.

To see how to use 3D design objects in construction design software, watch this short video.

