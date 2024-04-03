Fred Dixon Appointed President & CEO of Brand USA

Dixon will succeed Christopher L. Thompson to lead the company as it approaches fifteen years of excellence

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, today announced that, as part of a planned succession process, its Board of Directors has appointed Fred Dixon as the company's new President & Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2024.

Dixon will succeed Christopher L. Thompson, who announced his retirement in July 2023 and held the role of Brand USA's President & CEO from 2012 to 2024. Thompson will continue to work with the Company through September 30, 2024, as an advisor to facilitate a seamless leadership transition for Brand USA and its partners.

Dixon joins the company with significant experience and a proven leadership track record in the travel industry as the current President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, New York City's official destination marketing organization. With more than 30 years in the sector, Dixon is poised to lead Brand USA and bolster its position as a global leader in destination marketing. The Brand USA team is excited about the new perspectives he will bring to drive growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Fred as Brand USA's next Chief Executive Officer," said Todd Davidson, Brand USA Board Chair and CEO of Travel Oregon. "Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the travel and tourism industry and his strategic, visionary and humble leadership proved that he is the right person to take Brand USA and the marketing of the USA's rich and diverse destinations and experiences to even greater heights. Brand USA's ability to drive impact with stakeholders and optimize the travel industry's critical economic contributions to the U.S. economy will prosper under Fred's leadership."

Dixon will oversee all of Brand USA's operations as the company prepares for its next phase of growth as tourism remains strong within the U.S.

"I am grateful for my time as the President & CEO of Brand USA, and I know that the future of the company will be in great hands with Fred at the helm along with the dedicated team and the Board," said outgoing President & CEO Christopher L. Thompson. "I will work closely with Fred and our Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities."

"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve as the next President and CEO of Brand USA," said Dixon. "The U.S. is one of the world's premiere travel destinations that will only continue to draw and delight visitors from across the globe, and we are well positioned for future growth and success. I want to thank Chris for his many years of leadership and his friendship. I look forward to joining this team and working across the industry to propel us forward."

Dixon will become President & CEO effective July 15, 2024.

About Fred Dixon

Fred Dixon is President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, New York City's official destination marketing organization. He joined the organization in 2005 as Vice President, Tourism and rose to become CEO in 2014. With more than 30 years of experience in the travel industry, Dixon has the overall responsibility for developing and implementing New York City's tourism, meetings and events strategy and programming to grow business and leisure travel from across the US and from around the world.

At NYC Tourism + Conventions he has built a sales and marketing team that is at the core of the organization's strategy to increase visitation and economic impact across the City. Under his tenure, international visitation has more than doubled to over 13 million travelers; this is the result of a long-term strategy to create a global network of outposts comprising sales, marketing, and press professionals in diverse feeder markets including Australia, China, Mexico, Brazil and the UK. Today, New York City is represented in 17 overseas markets and active in nearly 40 locations globally.

Dixon is a respected leader serving on travel industry association boards and committees. He is the current Chair of Destinations International, serves on the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation Board, the board of IGLTA, the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, the U.S. Travel Association Executive Committee and is a trustee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the nation's destination marketing organization, is committed to promoting the United States as a premier travel destination and providing international travelers with information about U.S. travel policies. The organization exists to enrich lives by welcoming the world to the USA and is dedicated to fostering community prosperity by uniting partners, showcasing innovative leadership, and inspiring travel to benefit the U.S. travel industry and the diverse communities across the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378926/Brand_USA_Logo.jpg