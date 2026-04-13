Fraud Victims who invested in the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin between 2014 and 2019 and experienced a net loss may be eligible to receive compensation through the Department of Justice's petition for remission process

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration on behalf of the United States Department of Justice regarding the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Remission Program ("Remission Program").

What is this about?

The Department of Justice has commenced a petition for remission process to compensate fraud victims who invested in the fraudulent cryptocurrency platform, OneCoin, between 2014 and 2019. The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York filed a number of OneCoin-related prosecutions in the Southern District of New York.

Between 2014 and 2019, Ruja Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood, co-founders of OneCoin Ltd., and others, orchestrated a large, international cryptocurrency investment scheme defrauding investors from around the globe. The scheme involved the marketing and sale of fraudulent cryptocurrency, resulting in significant financial losses for victims worldwide. The United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York pursued criminal forfeiture of proceeds of the fraud scheme and the net proceeds of those forfeited assets will be available to compensate victims through the remission process. Victims affected by the OneCoin scheme may file petitions for remission to receive compensation.

Who is eligible for compensation?

Victims who purchased OneCoin cryptocurrency between 2014 and 2019 and experienced a net loss of the investment when accounting for any completed withdrawals or collateral recoveries may be eligible to receive compensation in this matter. However, submission of a petition for remission does not guarantee payment. Neither the Department of Justice nor the Remission Administrator charge fees for you to file a petition or to participate in the remission process. Additionally, you do not need an attorney to file a petition.

What options do victims have?

Submit a Petition Form by June 30, 2026 : To participate in this Remission Program, you must submit a completed petition form. As part of your submission, you will be asked to verify monetary losses that were incurred as a result of the scheme. Documentation to support all claimed losses must be included with the submission of your petition form. Petitions for remission can be submitted by mail or online on www.onecoinremission.com .





: To participate in this Remission Program, you must submit a completed petition form. As part of your submission, you will be asked to verify monetary losses that were incurred as a result of the scheme. Documentation to support all claimed losses must be included with the submission of your petition form. Petitions for remission can be submitted by mail or online on . Do Nothing: If you do not wish to participate in the Remission Program, you do not need to file a petition form. No further action is necessary. If you do not submit a petition for remission, you will not be considered in the Remission Program.

Get More Information

This is only a summary. More details about the petition for remission process and instructions on how to submit a petition are available as follows:

Visit: www.onecoinremission.com

Call: 1-833-421-9748

Email: info@OneCoinRemission.com

Write: OneCoin Remission, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391