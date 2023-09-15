Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size worth USD 146.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size By Component, By Vertical, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 35.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 146.54 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Poised for Exponential Growth: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is experiencing a paradigm shift in its dynamics, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore its paramount importance in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. A recent market research analysis sheds light on the driving forces, future outlook, and key players in this burgeoning sector.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements: The evolution of fraud detection and prevention has transitioned from retrospective data analysis to real-time interception of fraudulent activities. With the advent of advanced technologies, automated fraud management solutions have empowered companies to identify irregular patterns and proactively prevent suspicious transactions.

Escalating Cyber Threats: The growing sophistication of hackers poses a significant challenge to organizations worldwide. This surge in cyber threats, including malware, viruses, phishing, and counterfeit card schemes, has propelled the demand for robust FDP solutions to safeguard data and revenue.

Rising Data Volume: Increasing transaction volumes across industries, particularly in the financial and healthcare sectors, have necessitated proactive measures to mitigate potential losses from cyber frauds. Traditional strategies have proven inadequate, further accentuating the need for comprehensive FDP solutions.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook:

The global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is on a trajectory of exponential growth. As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses are increasingly recognizing the imperative of investing in cutting-edge FDP solutions to protect their assets and reputation. The market is poised to expand significantly in the coming years, with North America anticipated to dominate the landscape.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Players:

Several industry leaders are at the forefront of shaping the global FDP market, including:

IBM

FICO

SAS Institute

BAE Systems

DXC Technology

SAP

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

NICE Systems

Experian

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

These organizations have consistently invested in developing highly secure and efficient fraud detection and prevention systems, further solidifying their positions as key players in this market.

As the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market continues to gain traction, businesses across industries are urged to stay ahead of the curve by adopting state-of-the-art FDP solutions offered by these industry leaders. With technological advancements and proactive measures, organizations can effectively safeguard their operations and customers against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market into Component, Vertical, Application, And Geography.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Component Solution Fraud Analytics Authentication Others Service Professional Service Managed Service

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Vertical Retail & E-commerce IT & Telecom Industrial & Manufacturing Healthcare Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Application Payment Fraud Money Laundering Insurance Claims Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



