Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows

Frankfurt Airport posts slight increase in passenger traffic – Fraport's Group airports worldwide report mixed results

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – Some 6.4 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in October 2019, up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. In the first ten months of 2019, passenger traffic at FRA grew by 2.2 percent. In the reporting month, aircraft movements decreased by 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons. Overall, FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.

These dampening factors also affected some of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 99,231 passengers in the reporting month, down 38.5 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic decline by 2.5 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. Growing by 2.6 percent, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded nearly 2.0 million travelers.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent to around 2.5 million passengers. In Bulgaria, traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) decreased by 5.7 percent overall to 145,772 passengers. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic rise by 10.7 percent to about 4.1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also achieved a 10.6 percent increase, serving some 1.7 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic advanced by 3.4 percent to over 4.1 million passengers.

Fraport Traffic Figures October 2019















Fraport Group Airports1

October 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,433,376 1.0 175,622 -8.0 45,938 -1.3 60,622,428 2.2 1,739,918 -3.4 438,487 1.4 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 99,231 -38.5 912 -22.6 1,771 -46.2 1,550,080 -2.3 9,455 -7.5 28,161 -7.9 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,274,460 -2.5 6,642 -6.5 11,786 -2.1 12,679,192 4.3 67,150 -4.0 112,948 -2.1 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 561,787 -2.8 3,212 -28.4 5,100 -0.4 5,863,542 9.9 36,361 -1.7 49,089 3.2 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 712,673 -2.2 3,430 31.1 6,686 -3.3 6,815,650 -0.1 30,789 -6.6 63,859 -5.7 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 1,979,254 2.6 24,532 -10.5 16,305 -1.1 19,627,291 6.3 220,855 -5.2 164,498 2.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,534,543 1.6 644 -11.0 20,786 -0.5 28,728,218 1.0 6,345 -6.9 231,361 0.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,327,953 1.3 494 -11.5 10,715 0.3 15,620,201 0.5 4,788 -6.1 121,746 0.4 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 253,246 -1.2 10 30.2 2,057 -2.8 3,226,562 -2.7 166 3.8 24,560 -3.8 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 288,152 7.0 25 -38.3 2,064 9.6 2,865,765 -0.9 349 -11.1 19,418 5.0 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 38,115 -0.2 0 n.a. 438 -0.5 766,646 1.6 0 -35.8 7,121 2.6 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 20,599 -8.4 8 -30.7 246 -12.8 312,046 -20.8 80 4.5 3,225 -18.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 34,135 -8.0 0 n.a. 360 -3.0 624,907 7.3 0 n.a. 5,470 3.6 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 608,092 3.6 451 -9.6 4,764 1.9 6,020,295 3.6 4,189 -6.1 48,954 1.7 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 85,614 -15.2 0 n.a. 786 -14.2 1,803,980 0.5 4 -21.8 12,998 0.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,206,590 2.0 150 -9.3 10,071 -1.3 13,108,017 1.7 1,558 -9.2 109,615 1.4 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 94,782 20.6 4 -36.8 941 15.0 1,504,178 9.2 85 -3.7 18,516 9.4 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 7,676 -15.4 0 n.a. 122 -24.7 443,786 1.9 0 n.a. 4,088 0.9 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 224,387 6.9 15 -11.3 2,125 3.3 2,214,498 2.7 153 -0.5 20,329 4.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 263,894 -5.5 27 0.6 2,034 -5.2 2,635,105 0.4 278 10.8 19,068 -2.3 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 33,694 -7.4 28 -14.9 514 -6.5 440,381 4.5 302 -6.5 5,653 10.1 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 551,840 2.2 59 -5.2 3,893 -0.8 5,415,555 -0.5 547 -18.6 36,267 -3.1 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 30,317 0.6 18 -15.3 442 -18.5 454,514 3.8 193 -15.7 5,694 2.2 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 145,772 -5.7 209 -59.9 1,297 -7.9 4,793,997 -11.5 4,333 -36.0 33,808 -14.2 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 30,408 -43.7 201 -60.3 337 -34.8 2,863,203 -12.0 4,223 -36.7 19,644 -14.0 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 115,364 14.6 7 -39.9 960 7.6 1,930,794 -10.7 110 11.0 14,164 -14.4





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 4,149,228 10.7 n.a. n.a. 23,585 10.5 33,250,571 10.1 n.a. n.a. 191,175 10.3 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,710,904 10.6 n.a. n.a. 14,436 1.4 16,861,087 8.3 n.a. n.a. 143,484 2.4 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 4,106,178 3.4 35,916 21.9 29,588 3.1 39,691,509 5.9 299,965 21.3 288,292 4.9

Frankfurt Airport2











October 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 6,433,845 1.0 60,626,556 2.2 Cargo (freight & mail) 179,273 -7.3 1,771,422 -3.4 Aircraft movements 45,938 -1.3 438,487 1.4 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,817,262 -0.3 27,070,128 1.6 PAX/PAX-flight4 149.2 2.3 147.6 0.8 Seat load factor (%) 80.4

80.1

Punctuality rate (%) 74.2

71.5











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 64.9 -0.9 64.2 1.4 Germany 10.7 -5.4 10.3 -2.7 Europe (excl. GER) 54.2 0.0 53.9 2.3 Western Europe 45.3 -0.5 44.7 2.0 Eastern Europe 8.9 2.5 9.2 3.5 Intercontinental 35.1 4.7 35.8 3.5 Africa 4.9 6.6 4.6 9.8 Middle East 5.0 7.2 5.1 1.9 North America 12.7 7.3 12.8 3.3 Central & South Amer. 2.8 -1.1 3.3 3.9 Far East 9.7 1.2 10.0 1.8 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

