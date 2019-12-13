Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2019: Frankfurt Airport Sees Decline in Traffic

Strikes negatively impact FRA's passenger volume – Most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide report traffic growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – In November 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 5.1 million passengers – representing a 3.4 percent decrease compared to the same month last year. The thinned-out winter flight schedule and the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin staff had a negative impact on passenger numbers. Without the strike effect, FRA's passenger traffic would have declined only slightly by 1.1 percent year-on-year. Intercontinental traffic to and from Frankfurt continued to grow robustly by 2.1 percent. In contrast, European traffic fell markedly by 6.5 percent due to airline bankruptcies and other factors. Aircraft movements shrank by 5.8 percent to 38,790 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also contracted by 4.0 percent to around 2.4 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown of the global economy, cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) dropped by 5.0 percent to 186,670 metric tons.

Fraport's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "Following solid traffic growth this year so far, we experienced a noticeable decline in November, primarily due to strikes. As a result, we expect full-year passenger traffic at Frankfurt to grow at a slightly slower pace than our previous forecast of about two to three percent. Despite slightly slower traffic growth, we are maintaining our financial outlook for the full year 2019 – backed by the positive financial performance achieved to date in Frankfurt and with our international business."

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in November 2019. Affected by the bankruptcy of home-carrier Adria Airways and other factors, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) reported a 27.0 percent decline in traffic to 85,787 passengers. Also the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic slip by 2.2 percent to just over 1.3 million passengers. This was primarily due to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil and to Azul airlines reducing its flight offerings. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a 6.9 percent jump in traffic to some 1.9 million passengers.

With 727,043 passengers overall, Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports maintained last year's level (up 0.1 percent). Bulgaria's Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) airports registered a total of 83,764 passengers – growing by 22.7 percent, albeit on the basis of a low traffic November month in the previous year.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey welcomed almost 1.4 million passengers, representing a gain of 11.8 percent year-on-year. Traffic at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia registered a 6.8 percent increase to about 1.4 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic climbed 4.9 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers.

Fraport Traffic Figures

November 2019

Fraport Group Airports1

November 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,065,346 -3.4 183,564 -5.4 38,790 -5.8 65,687,774 1.7 1,923,482 -3.6 477,277 0.7 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 85,787 -27.0 880 -20.4 1,551 -38.2 1,635,865 -4.0 10,336 -8.7 29,713 -10.2 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,306,639 -2.2 8,730 0.3 11,572 0.4 14,052,510 4.2 77,429 -1.6 124,516 -1.8 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 597,998 0.5 5,279 8.9 5,002 1.1 6,516,728 9.9 43,189 3.2 54,086 3.0 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 708,641 -4.4 3,451 -10.4 6,570 -0.1 7,535,782 -0.3 34,240 -7.0 70,430 -5.2 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 1,932,980 6.9 24,751 -4.1 16,353 4.7 21,591,755 6.5 245,605 -5.1 180,855 2.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 727,043 0.1 583 -14.2 7,282 -3.1 29,455,348 1.0 6,929 -7.5 238,625 0.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 529,518 0.6 467 -14.1 4,767 -1.4 16,149,358 0.5 5,255 -6.8 126,496 0.3 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 26,812 8.0 5 -35.0 435 9.3 3,253,376 -2.6 171 2.2 24,994 -3.6 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 61,960 4.9 15 -46.7 582 3.2 2,927,742 -0.8 364 -13.5 20,000 5.0 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,902 10.2 0 n.a. 124 14.8 770,632 1.6 0 -35.6 7,244 2.7 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 5,858 -4.0 10 -0.2 122 16.2 317,918 -20.5 89 4.0 3,347 -17.1 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 516 -31.6 0 n.a. 66 13.8 625,423 7.2 0 n.a. 5,536 3.7 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 427,212 -0.4 437 -11.9 3,338 -4.6 6,447,029 3.3 4,626 -6.7 52,279 1.2 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 3,258 5.8 0 -100.0 100 0.0 1,807,238 0.5 4 -37.4 13,096 0.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 197,525 -1.2 116 -14.6 2,515 -6.1 13,305,990 1.6 1,674 -9.6 112,129 1.2 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 8,729 -23.3 1 -51.4 139 -31.2 1,512,911 9.0 86 -5.1 18,653 8.9 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,345 8.6 0 n.a. 48 -4.0 445,131 1.9 0 n.a. 4,135 0.8 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 54,142 -5.6 10 -26.9 542 8.8 2,268,658 2.5 163 -2.7 20,874 4.5 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 22,577 1.3 23 6.5 385 -5.2 2,657,678 0.4 301 10.4 19,452 -2.4 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 27,972 1.2 22 -29.5 460 -9.3 468,365 4.3 324 -8.5 6,113 8.4 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 69,883 2.7 40 -14.7 659 -5.9 5,485,852 -0.4 587 -18.3 36,926 -3.2 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 12,877 7.8 20 0.4 282 -10.8 467,395 3.9 213 -14.5 5,976 1.5 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 83,764 22.7 256 -70.1 782 -2.5 4,877,761 -11.0 4,589 -39.8 34,590 -14.0 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 10,248 1.5 249 -70.1 155 -25.5 2,873,451 -12.0 4,472 -40.4 19,799 -14.1 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 73,516 26.4 7 -72.9 627 5.6 2,004,310 -9.7 117 -6.7 14,791 -13.8





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,361,162 11.8 n.a. n.a. 9,042 5.0 34,611,733 10.2 n.a. n.a. 200,217 10.0 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,374,406 6.8 n.a. n.a. 12,426 -1.1 18,235,493 8.2 n.a. n.a. 155,910 2.1 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,759,716 4.9 39,516 20.7 28,202 3.5 43,451,225 5.8 339,481 21.2 316,494 4.8





















Frankfurt Airport2











November 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 5,065,742 -3.4 65,692,298 1.7 Cargo (freight & mail) 186,670 -5.0 1,958,092 -3.6 Aircraft movements 38,790 -5.8 477,277 0.7 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,431,725 -4.0 29,501,853 1.1 PAX/PAX-flight4 141.1 3.1 147.1 1.0 Seat load factor (%) 76.7

79.8

Punctuality rate (%) 82.5

72.4











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 61.7 -6.5 64.0 0.8 Germany 11.7 -10.3 10.4 -3.4 Europe (excl. GER) 50.0 -5.6 53.6 1.6 Western Europe 40.9 -6.4 44.4 1.4 Eastern Europe 9.1 -1.6 9.2 3.1 Intercontinental 38.3 2.1 36.0 3.4 Africa 5.3 6.2 4.7 9.5 Middle East 5.8 4.1 5.2 2.0 North America 12.0 3.3 12.8 3.3 Central & South Amer. 4.2 3.9 3.3 3.9 Far East 11.0 -2.5 10.0 1.4 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

