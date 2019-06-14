Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Solid Growth

Fraport AG

14 Jun, 2019, 06:00 BST

Passenger traffic also rises at most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year. The growth rate would have been one percentage point higher, if FRA had not been affected by a number of weather and strike-related flight cancellations during the reporting month. Over the first five months of 2019, FRA achieved passenger growth of 2.9 percent.

Aircraft movements in May 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.

Most of the airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also reported passenger growth in May 2019.  Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) recorded a 1.8 percent increase in traffic to 170,307 passengers. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered combined traffic of over 1.1 million passengers, also up slightly by 1.1 percent. In Peru, traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) rose by 8.0 percent to 2.0 million passengers.

The 14 Greek regional airports served about 3.1 million passengers overall, slipping by 1.9 percent year-on-year. This slight decline can largely be attributed to the bankruptcy of a few airlines – with other airlines, over the short term, only partially making up for the capacity loss. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 606,828 passengers, down 0.4 percent; Rhodes (RHO) with 599,993 passengers, down 5.1 percent; and Corfu (CFU) with 347,953 passengers, down 2.0 percent.

After a phase of very strong growth over the past three years, the Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) are currently experiencing the consolidation of flight offerings, resulting in an 18.3 percent drop in traffic to 270,877 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received about 3.6 million passengers, a gain of 3.3 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, advanced by 8.4 percent to about 1.7 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached almost 4.0 million passengers, up 5.1 percent.

Fraport Traffic Figures







May 2019












Fraport Group Airports1

May 2019


Year to Date (YTD) 2019




Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,225,726

1.4

182,235

0.6

46,181

1.0

27,063,689

2.9

876,158

-2.1

206,445

2.3

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

170,307

1.8

970

-5.5

2,908

-10.1

670,935

2.5

4,809

-4.4

13,307

-2.8

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,146,998

1.1

7,145

0.6

10,327

-10.8

6,263,047

10.1

31,901

-3.0

55,318

0.2

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

503,198

5.3

3,945

7.0

4,317

-6.7

2,935,153

20.2

16,790

-3.3

24,412

12.2

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

643,800

-2.0

3,200

-6.4

6,010

-13.6

3,327,894

2.5

15,111

-2.8

30,906

-7.6

LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

2,006,709

8.0

20,463

-8.5

17,289

6.8

9,384,984

5.7

102,975

-6.3

79,862

0.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

3,086,789

-1.9

488

-33.7

24,446

-1.0

6,441,879

3.0

2,668

-14.2

57,810

4.5

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

1,651,078

-2.7

299

-46.4

12,724

-3.5

3,977,463

2.2

1,944

-15.3

33,985

1.7

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

347,953

-2.0

16

37.5

2,616

-4.5

543,337

0.9

73

31.0

4,860

-5.1

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

342,719

-8.4

33

-28.2

2,367

-0.8

665,207

-7.9

169

-4.8

5,085

4.9

EFL

Kefalonia 

Greece

73.40

78,144

-3.6

0

-100.0

712

0.7

105,143

-1.7

0

-86.3

1,282

8.9

KVA

Kavala 

Greece

73.40

29,855

-6.3

9

3.7

335

1.5

55,584

-54.7

39

45.2

849

-41.3

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

54,888

2.3

0

n.a.

475

1.9

64,227

8.4

0

n.a.

773

-4.4

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

606,828

-0.4

242

-50.8

4,832

-6.4

2,324,470

9.4

1,660

-18.4

19,177

6.8

ZTH

Zakynthos 

Greece

73.40

190,691

-0.6

0

-100.0

1,387

-0.5

219,495

-0.2

4

6.7

1,959

-4.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

1,435,711

-0.9

189

6.1

11,722

1.8

2,464,416

4.3

724

-11.1

23,825

8.8

JMK

Mykonos 

Greece

73.40

141,857

9.0

13

32.5

1,525

11.1

226,876

14.6

31

41.6

2,689

18.5

JSI

Skiathos 

Greece

73.40

42,055

17.5

0

n.a.

353

9.0

47,682

17.1

0

n.a.

553

3.2

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

260,321

4.1

18

-3.2

2,334

11.1

543,705

10.8

68

5.4

4,982

14.4

KGS

Kos 

Greece

73.40

301,963

-3.6

32

39.3

2,239

-4.2

423,973

6.5

117

22.9

3,958

7.9

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

45,723

10.1

34

3.3

570

30.7

146,992

11.3

150

-9.4

2,381

40.6

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

599,993

-5.1

71

1.9

4,132

-6.1

980,788

-3.3

264

-25.8

7,503

-4.6

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

43,799

-3.4

21

-13.8

569

5.0

94,400

5.8

94

-15.5

1,759

16.7

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

270,877

-18.3

484

-8.5

2,272

-17.5

580,688

-13.6

2,689

-29.7

5,221

-16.3

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

127,162

-22.1

475

-8.1

1,106

-16.3

189,241

-23.7

2,647

-30.1

1,877

-19.1

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

143,715

-14.7

9

-23.8

1,166

-18.6

391,447

-7.7

42

12.1

3,344

-14.6















At equity consolidated airports












AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

3,616,346

3.3

n.a.

n.a.

21,369

6.3

8,487,586

7.1

n.a.

n.a.

55,401

10.9

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,708,252

8.4

n.a.

n.a.

14,602

-2.7

6,779,290

12.3

n.a.

n.a.

64,032

5.5

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,960,137

5.1

32,433

36.1

29,345

4.1

19,070,046

6.5

133,290

21.0

139,935

5.2

Frankfurt Airport2





May 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

6,225,994

1.4

27,064,884

2.9

Cargo (freight & mail)

185,701

0.6

891,194

-2.5

Aircraft movements

46,181

1.0

206,445

2.3

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,816,707

0.8

12,789,187

2.2

PAX/PAX-flight4

144.1

0.5

140.4

0.6

Seat load factor (%)

78.9

76.9

Punctuality rate (%)

68.0

74.3





Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

66.1

0.2

63.5

2.5

 Germany

10.6

-0.1

11.0

0.3

 Europe (excl. GER)

55.6

0.3

52.5

3.0

  Western Europe

45.9

-0.9

43.5

2.1

   Eastern Europe

9.6

6.5

9.0

7.5

Intercontinental

33.9

4.0

36.5

3.5

 Africa

3.9

7.6

4.7

8.7

 Middle East

4.2

-1.6

5.4

-1.2

 North America

13.4

5.5

11.7

3.7

 Central & South Amer.

2.8

-0.6

3.9

5.6

 Far East

9.5

4.5

10.7

2.8

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Torben Beckmann      

Telephone: +49 69 690 70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations              

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

fraport.com

SOURCE Fraport AG

