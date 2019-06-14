Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Solid Growth

Passenger traffic also rises at most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year. The growth rate would have been one percentage point higher, if FRA had not been affected by a number of weather and strike-related flight cancellations during the reporting month. Over the first five months of 2019, FRA achieved passenger growth of 2.9 percent.

Aircraft movements in May 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.

Most of the airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also reported passenger growth in May 2019. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) recorded a 1.8 percent increase in traffic to 170,307 passengers. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered combined traffic of over 1.1 million passengers, also up slightly by 1.1 percent. In Peru, traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) rose by 8.0 percent to 2.0 million passengers.

The 14 Greek regional airports served about 3.1 million passengers overall, slipping by 1.9 percent year-on-year. This slight decline can largely be attributed to the bankruptcy of a few airlines – with other airlines, over the short term, only partially making up for the capacity loss. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 606,828 passengers, down 0.4 percent; Rhodes (RHO) with 599,993 passengers, down 5.1 percent; and Corfu (CFU) with 347,953 passengers, down 2.0 percent.

After a phase of very strong growth over the past three years, the Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) are currently experiencing the consolidation of flight offerings, resulting in an 18.3 percent drop in traffic to 270,877 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received about 3.6 million passengers, a gain of 3.3 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, advanced by 8.4 percent to about 1.7 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached almost 4.0 million passengers, up 5.1 percent.

Fraport Traffic Figures















May 2019

























Fraport Group Airports1

May 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,225,726 1.4 182,235 0.6 46,181 1.0 27,063,689 2.9 876,158 -2.1 206,445 2.3 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 170,307 1.8 970 -5.5 2,908 -10.1 670,935 2.5 4,809 -4.4 13,307 -2.8 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,146,998 1.1 7,145 0.6 10,327 -10.8 6,263,047 10.1 31,901 -3.0 55,318 0.2 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 503,198 5.3 3,945 7.0 4,317 -6.7 2,935,153 20.2 16,790 -3.3 24,412 12.2 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 643,800 -2.0 3,200 -6.4 6,010 -13.6 3,327,894 2.5 15,111 -2.8 30,906 -7.6 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 2,006,709 8.0 20,463 -8.5 17,289 6.8 9,384,984 5.7 102,975 -6.3 79,862 0.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 3,086,789 -1.9 488 -33.7 24,446 -1.0 6,441,879 3.0 2,668 -14.2 57,810 4.5 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,651,078 -2.7 299 -46.4 12,724 -3.5 3,977,463 2.2 1,944 -15.3 33,985 1.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 347,953 -2.0 16 37.5 2,616 -4.5 543,337 0.9 73 31.0 4,860 -5.1 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 342,719 -8.4 33 -28.2 2,367 -0.8 665,207 -7.9 169 -4.8 5,085 4.9 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 78,144 -3.6 0 -100.0 712 0.7 105,143 -1.7 0 -86.3 1,282 8.9 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 29,855 -6.3 9 3.7 335 1.5 55,584 -54.7 39 45.2 849 -41.3 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 54,888 2.3 0 n.a. 475 1.9 64,227 8.4 0 n.a. 773 -4.4 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 606,828 -0.4 242 -50.8 4,832 -6.4 2,324,470 9.4 1,660 -18.4 19,177 6.8 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 190,691 -0.6 0 -100.0 1,387 -0.5 219,495 -0.2 4 6.7 1,959 -4.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,435,711 -0.9 189 6.1 11,722 1.8 2,464,416 4.3 724 -11.1 23,825 8.8 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 141,857 9.0 13 32.5 1,525 11.1 226,876 14.6 31 41.6 2,689 18.5 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 42,055 17.5 0 n.a. 353 9.0 47,682 17.1 0 n.a. 553 3.2 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 260,321 4.1 18 -3.2 2,334 11.1 543,705 10.8 68 5.4 4,982 14.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 301,963 -3.6 32 39.3 2,239 -4.2 423,973 6.5 117 22.9 3,958 7.9 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 45,723 10.1 34 3.3 570 30.7 146,992 11.3 150 -9.4 2,381 40.6 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 599,993 -5.1 71 1.9 4,132 -6.1 980,788 -3.3 264 -25.8 7,503 -4.6 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 43,799 -3.4 21 -13.8 569 5.0 94,400 5.8 94 -15.5 1,759 16.7 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 270,877 -18.3 484 -8.5 2,272 -17.5 580,688 -13.6 2,689 -29.7 5,221 -16.3 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 127,162 -22.1 475 -8.1 1,106 -16.3 189,241 -23.7 2,647 -30.1 1,877 -19.1 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 143,715 -14.7 9 -23.8 1,166 -18.6 391,447 -7.7 42 12.1 3,344 -14.6





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 3,616,346 3.3 n.a. n.a. 21,369 6.3 8,487,586 7.1 n.a. n.a. 55,401 10.9 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,708,252 8.4 n.a. n.a. 14,602 -2.7 6,779,290 12.3 n.a. n.a. 64,032 5.5 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,960,137 5.1 32,433 36.1 29,345 4.1 19,070,046 6.5 133,290 21.0 139,935 5.2

Frankfurt Airport2











May 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 6,225,994 1.4 27,064,884 2.9 Cargo (freight & mail) 185,701 0.6 891,194 -2.5 Aircraft movements 46,181 1.0 206,445 2.3 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,816,707 0.8 12,789,187 2.2 PAX/PAX-flight4 144.1 0.5 140.4 0.6 Seat load factor (%) 78.9

76.9

Punctuality rate (%) 68.0

74.3











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 66.1 0.2 63.5 2.5 Germany 10.6 -0.1 11.0 0.3 Europe (excl. GER) 55.6 0.3 52.5 3.0 Western Europe 45.9 -0.9 43.5 2.1 Eastern Europe 9.6 6.5 9.0 7.5 Intercontinental 33.9 4.0 36.5 3.5 Africa 3.9 7.6 4.7 8.7 Middle East 4.2 -1.6 5.4 -1.2 North America 13.4 5.5 11.7 3.7 Central & South Amer. 2.8 -0.6 3.9 5.6 Far East 9.5 4.5 10.7 2.8 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

