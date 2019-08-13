Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport AG

13 Aug, 2019, 06:00 BST

International Group airports report differing traffic development

FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers – a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil – whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume. 

With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market. 

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers.  The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years.  In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.

Fraport Traffic Figures

July 2019

Fraport Group Airports1

July 2019

Year to Date (YTD) 2019



Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,920,396

0.8

175,358

1.4

47,125

1.0

40,564,329

2.6

1,222,960

-2.0

299,441

2.0

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

207,292

4.2

1,012

-3.9

3,311

-7.3

1,067,005

3.6

6,737

-5.2

19,992

-2.6

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,292,050

-9.9

6,745

-7.2

12,036

-5.7

8,711,611

5.3

44,866

-5.8

77,731

-1.7

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

615,872

-4.4

3,593

-1.3

5,367

-3.6

4,067,586

13.5

23,704

-4.0

34,047

6.6

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

676,178

-14.5

3,152

-13.1

6,669

-7.3

4,644,025

-0.9

21,162

-7.8

43,684

-7.3

LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

2,093,602

4.9

24,083

-2.0

17,476

2.1

13,409,433

6.1

147,783

-5.2

113,624

1.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

5,318,937

-0.8

742

1.2

41,543

-0.9

16,244,465

1.6

4,363

-5.6

134,644

2.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

2,769,604

-1.4

558

-1.1

20,514

-1.2

9,104,875

1.0

3,289

-4.9

72,493

1.0

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

658,435

-4.2

28

-10.6

4,766

-3.3

1,743,586

-2.5

115

11.8

13,567

-4.5

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

513,280

-2.5

39

10.3

3,270

2.3

1,640,064

-3.2

248

-4.4

11,353

4.9

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

171,231

3.3

0

-100.0

1,465

3.1

412,219

1.4

0

-91.2

3,890

4.4

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

60,157

-10.1

9

-3.9

556

-6.2

169,787

-30.6

56

14.8

1,899

-26.3

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

149,448

5.2

0

n.a.

1,223

4.4

329,733

8.5

0

n.a.

2,969

4.5

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

802,142

-1.3

482

-1.3

6,419

-4.8

3,849,820

5.9

2,866

-5.8

31,792

3.6

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

414,911

2.0

0

n.a.

2,815

4.2

959,666

1.3

4

6.7

7,023

1.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

2,549,333

-0.1

185

9.1

21,029

-0.6

7,139,590

2.4

1,074

-7.9

62,151

3.9

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

339,200

6.2

16

-11.4

4,747

5.4

815,712

10.4

59

12.4

10,545

10.4

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

113,290

4.3

0

n.a.

1,019

7.4

241,801

4.6

0

n.a.

2,246

3.3

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

386,376

-1.3

20

11.3

3,530

1.1

1,273,337

4.5

105

4.2

11,704

7.7

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

517,649

-1.0

34

33.5

3,503

-4.1

1,383,940

1.9

184

23.4

10,511

0.3

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

68,758

1.2

32

12.7

731

-2.4

273,202

7.8

212

-5.6

3,785

24.7

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

1,035,761

-1.6

61

11.7

6,558

-4.1

2,896,272

-1.1

380

-20.8

19,845

-3.3

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

88,299

-1.3

22

-12.6

941

-2.1

255,326

4.2

135

-16.1

3,515

10.4

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

1,247,417

-13.2

271

-49.8

7,944

-15.5

2,686,148

-13.0

3,189

-36.7

19,311

-15.6

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

839,693

-11.2

253

-51.8

5,229

-13.6

1,577,724

-12.8

3,117

-37.3

11,032

-14.3

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

407,724

-16.9

18

31.5

2,715

-18.9

1,108,424

-13.4

72

16.0

8,279

-17.4















At equity consolidated airports












AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

5,407,963

11.7

n.a.

n.a.

29,363

8.3

18,654,607

9.1

n.a.

n.a.

111,267

10.1

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

2,206,477

4.9

n.a.

n.a.

16,604

-4.7

10,974,250

9.1

n.a.

n.a.

96,914

2.9

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

4,296,707

7.4

33,943

37.7

30,930

7.1

27,201,651

6.4

198,759

24.6

198,961

5.2

Frankfurt Airport2




July 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

6,920,936

0.8

40,566,407

2.6

Cargo (freight & mail)

178,652

1.5

1,244,238

-2.2

Aircraft movements

47,125

1.0

299,441

2.0

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,914,042

2.4

18,513,443

2.1

PAX/PAX-flight4

156.1

0.1

144.8

0.6

Seat load factor (%)

84.0

78.9

Punctuality rate (%)

65.9

71.4





Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

64.5

-0.3

64.0

2.1

 Germany

9.3

-4.4

10.5

-1.0

 Europe (excl. GER)

55.3

0.4

53.5

2.7

  Western Europe

45.8

0.9

44.3

2.3

   Eastern Europe

9.5

-1.8

9.2

4.6

Intercontinental

35.5

2.5

36.0

3.5

 Africa

4.4

10.5

4.5

10.3

 Middle East

5.0

3.8

5.2

0.8

 North America

14.0

1.1

12.5

3.0

 Central & South Amer.

2.7

1.1

3.5

4.8

 Far East

9.3

1.0

10.2

2.3

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.





Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

Contact:

Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Corporate Communications
Media Relations
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Telephone:  +49 69 690-70553
E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.de
Internet:  www.fraport.com
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

