Fraport Traffic Figures - August 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth

News provided by

Fraport AG

13 Sep, 2019, 06:00 BST

Most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide show positive trend

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in August 2019, an increase of 1.7 percent year-on-year. With 46,395 takeoffs and landings, FRA's aircraft movements remained at the same level as in August 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.5 percent to nearly 2.9 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail), in contrast, shrank by 5.2 percent to 173,122 metric tons – reflecting the decline in global trade.

The majority of airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed a positive trend in the reporting month. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia grew by 4.5 percent to 211,431 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, registered a 3.8 percent dip in traffic to nearly 1.3 million passengers. This decrease can still be attributed to the bankruptcy of domestic carrier Avianca Brasil and to the country's ongoing economic slowdown. 

At Peru's Lima Airport (LIM), traffic advanced by 6.6 percent to some 2.2 million passengers. Overall traffic at Fraport's 14 Greek airports increased slightly by 1.1 percent to around 5.5 million passengers. The Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) continued to be affected by the consolidation of flight offerings, which resulted in traffic dropping by 9.0 percent to about 1.3 million passengers, overall.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera maintained its growth path, with traffic soaring by 13.7 percent to nearly 5.6 million passengers. Traffic also advanced in St. Petersburg (LED), Russia, rising by 5.8 percent to over 2.2 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China posted a 5.9 percent gain to about 4.4 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures







August 2019




































Fraport Group Airports1

August 2019


Year to Date (YTD) 2019








Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements



Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %



FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,916,741

1.7

169,853

-5.6

46,395

0.0

47,481,070

2.5

1,392,813

-2.5

345,836

1.7



LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

211,431

4.5

849

-7.3

3,428

-0.4

1,278,462

3.7

7,586

-5.4

23,420

-2.3



Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,258,137

-3.8

6,369

-13.9

11,995

-2.7

10,039,400

4.8

53,464

-2.9

89,726

-1.8



FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

569,580

-2.9

3,128

-19.0

5,045

-4.1

4,641,532

11.3

29,061

1.8

39,092

5.1



POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

688,557

-4.5

3,241

-8.4

6,950

-1.7

5,397,868

-0.2

24,403

-7.9

50,634

-6.6



LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

2,178,572

6.6

23,593

-2.1

17,803

5.3

15,621,405

6.4

171,375

-4.8

131,432

2.0



Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

5,480,280

1.1

659

-4.7

42,086

-0.6

21,729,026

1.5

5,023

-5.5

176,777

1.6



Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

2,827,105

0.0

491

-3.9

20,953

-1.0

11,932,396

0.7

3,780

-4.7

93,466

0.5



CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

684,529

-2.9

24

-25.5

4,977

-3.5

2,428,178

-2.6

139

3.0

18,549

-4.2



CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

502,014

2.5

38

-8.8

3,215

6.2

2,142,252

-1.9

286

-5.0

14,571

5.2



EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

182,327

4.3

0

n.a.

1,634

0.9

594,527

2.3

0

-55.9

5,524

3.3



KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

67,957

0.8

8

-1.8

590

5.2

237,744

-23.8

64

12.4

2,491

-20.6



PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

142,887

10.3

0

n.a.

1,165

2.7

472,622

9.1

0

n.a.

4,137

4.0



SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

820,904

-2.3

421

-1.9

6,532

-4.5

4,670,915

4.4

3,287

-5.3

38,331

2.1



ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

426,487

1.1

0

n.a.

2,840

0.5

1,386,158

1.2

4

6.7

9,863

0.9



Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

2,653,175

2.3

168

-7.0

21,133

-0.3

9,796,630

2.4

1,243

-7.8

83,311

2.8



JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

355,074

7.0

13

-17.6

4,548

9.2

1,172,451

9.5

72

5.7

15,109

10.1



JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

119,175

0.0

0

n.a.

1,034

-1.8

360,976

3.1

0

n.a.

3,281

1.7



JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

380,546

-1.4

17

-0.3

3,532

-0.1

1,653,835

3.1

122

3.6

15,237

5.8



KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

554,180

2.9

34

-6.6

3,571

-3.6

1,938,120

2.2

218

17.5

14,084

-0.7



MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

73,918

3.2

30

0.3

712

-12.6

347,120

6.8

242

-4.9

4,497

16.8



RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

1,078,627

2.1

54

-9.1

6,779

-1.7

3,975,752

-0.2

434

-19.4

26,629

-2.9



SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

91,655

3.2

21

-9.6

957

-6.2

348,376

4.3

156

-15.3

4,474

6.4



Fraport Twin Star

60.00

1,258,914

-9.0

557

-11.6

7,996

-12.3

3,945,062

-11.8

3,746

-33.9

27,307

-14.7



BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

841,752

-7.6

539

-12.8

5,225

-10.8

2,419,476

-11.1

3,656

-34.6

16,257

-13.2



VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

417,162

-11.7

18

49.9

2,771

-14.9

1,525,586

-12.9

90

21.5

11,050

-16.8






















At equity consolidated airports
















AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

5,598,917

13.7

n.a.

n.a.

29,912

11.5

24,253,524

10.2

n.a.

n.a.

141,179

10.4



LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

2,221,090

5.8

n.a.

n.a.

16,542

1.1

13,195,340

8.6

n.a.

n.a.

113,456

2.6



XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

4,395,371

5.9

31,404

15.9

30,697

4.9

31,597,022

6.3

230,163

23.3

229,658

5.1



Frankfurt Airport2





August 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

6,916,897

1.7

47,483,304

2.5

Cargo (freight & mail)

173,122

-5.2

1,417,359

-2.6

Aircraft movements

46,395

0.0

345,836

1.7

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,887,465

0.5

21,400,907

1.9

PAX/PAX-flight4

158.2

1.8

146.6

0.8

Seat load factor (%)

84.6

79.7

Punctuality rate (%)

69.7

71.2





Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

63.3

0.9

63.9

1.9

 Germany

8.6

-8.3

10.2

-1.9

 Europe (excl. GER)

54.6

2.6

53.7

2.7

  Western Europe

45.1

3.1

44.4

2.4

   Eastern Europe

9.5

0.3

9.2

4.0

Intercontinental

36.7

3.1

36.1

3.4

 Africa

4.8

10.4

4.6

10.3

 Middle East

5.5

3.4

5.2

1.2

 North America

14.2

1.9

12.8

2.8

 Central & South Amer.

2.7

4.3

3.4

4.7

 Far East

9.5

1.1

10.1

2.1

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG
Dana Selin Kröll
Corporate Communications
Media Relations
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Telephone: +49 69 690 31403
E-mail: d.kroell@fraport.de  
Internet: www.fraport.com  
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

Related Links

fraport.com

SOURCE Fraport AG

Also from this source

Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at...

Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2019: Stable...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fraport Traffic Figures - August 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth

News provided by

Fraport AG

13 Sep, 2019, 06:00 BST