FRANK WARREN JOINS BOXWISE BOARD

BoxWise is delighted to welcome the leading boxing promoter Frank Warren to its advisory board.

BoxWise, the flagship youth initiative of the Nick Maughan Foundation (NMF), was built with the vision to tackle knife crime and boost the prospects of young people at a grassroots level by providing them with the necessary tools to build foundations for a successful future and resist the gravitational pull of destructive gang culture.

Delivered entirely by certified England Boxing coaches, the free 10-week programme provides disadvantaged young people with a safe and controlled environment to channel their energies. It provides a break from any difficulties they may face outside, a free hot meal after each training session and an active pathways programme to help them move in the positive education/employment direction that best suits each individual.

Since inception BoxWise has attracted the support of various distinguished public figures and is now pleased to have Frank Warren on board.

Starting his career promoting two unknown American heavyweights, Frank soon became a leading global figure in boxing and has since managed world champions and top-ranked fighters such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Yarde, Ricky Hatton and Naseem Hamed, amongst others.

Emphasising the unparalleled ability of boxing to empower young people, Frank commented: 'BoxWise is the most significant boxing charity of our generation, and I am honoured to join the advisory board. I am also proud to offer my financial support going forward as the organisation evolves from NMF to becoming a registered charity. Boxing has given me more than I can express, and I understand the deeply transformative power the sport holds, both in and out of the ring. I look forward to contributing to BoxWise's mission, empowering young people to build their confidence and maximise all opportunities available to them, fostering a positive change within our communities from the ground up.'

BoxWise Founder, Nick Maughan said: 'I am thrilled to have Frank join the team. With his support we are poised to make an even greater impact, providing valuable support to more young people in the U.K. and abroad. He is an inspiration in the world of boxing, and I am certain that together we will continue to create a lasting legacy of hope and resilience for our youth.'

Nick Maughan is a British philanthropist, investor, and founder of the Nick Maughan Foundation. He supports a number of charity and business enterprises across sports, environment and technological innovation.

The Nick Maughan Foundation was established in 2020 to further a range of philanthropic initiatives in the spheres of education, the environment and community. The Foundation supports community projects both in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

BoxWise is a UK-based non-profit social enterprise based around boxing, which aims to help young people to build confidence, improve their health and wellbeing and maximise all opportunities available to them. Founded by Nick Maughan and Rick Ogden at the end of 2020, BoxWise now has 42 venues across the UK with over 1,000 young people having completed the programme each year.

