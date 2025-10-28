France Engineering Plastics Market Size to Surge at 4.5% CAGR During 2026-32| Top Companies (Arkema, Domo Chemicals, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, BASF & Others) - MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report by MarkNtel Advisors, the France Engineering Plastics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32. The market expansion is attributed to the nation's strong automotive, electronics, and construction sectors, which are increasingly turning toward high-performance polymers for their strength-to-weight efficiency, thermal resistance, and design versatility. Furthermore, France's push toward sustainability and lightweight materials across various manufacturing applications continues to amplify demand for advanced engineering plastics.

The consistent shift from conventional metal components to engineering plastics is driving the adoption of materials like polyamide, polycarbonate, and PEEK in automotive and aerospace industries. These materials offer enhanced energy efficiency, durability, and reduced emissions, aligning with the government's decarbonization goals. Moreover, the rapid electrification of vehicles has generated the need for high-temperature resistant plastics within battery housings and electrical components, propelling market advancement.

Additionally, robust R&D initiatives and strategic investments by Engineering Plastics Industry leaders are reshaping the domestic production landscape. For instance, in July 2025, BASF completed the acquisition of DOMO Chemicals' 49% stake in the Alsachimie joint venture, becoming the sole owner of the Chalampé production facility. This facility specializes in manufacturing key polyamide (PA) 6.6 precursors such as KA-oil, adipic acid, and hexamethylenediamine adipate, thereby strengthening BASF's local supply capabilities and value chain control. Similarly, companies like Arkema and Solvay are innovating bio-based and recyclable polymer formulations to meet France's circular economy goals.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent EU environmental regulations remain notable challenges. Nevertheless, ongoing efforts toward advanced material innovations and industrial collaborations are expected to sustain the momentum of the France Engineering Plastics Market in the coming years.

France Engineering Plastics Market Report Highlights:

A significant trend shaping the market is the expansion of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) fluoropolymers for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. For instance, Syensqo secured multi-year contracts exceeding €150 million for its battery-grade Solef® PVDF, produced at its advanced plant in Tavaux, France. This specialized polymer improves battery performance, durability, and safety and is critical for France's growing electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

Technological advances in industrial 3D printing with materials like PEEK and carbon fiber-reinforced polyamides are creating growth opportunities, particularly in aerospace and miniaturized electronics segments.

By Resin Type, the Polyamide (PA) segment will lead the market, favored for its high mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance, with strong local production like BASF's PA 6.6 facility in Chalampé.

The automotive sector is the dominant end-user segment, fueled by lightweighting initiatives and electrification, requiring durable engineering plastics for EV components such as battery enclosures and connectors.

France Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation

Markntel Advisors has segmented the France Engineering Plastics market report based on resin type, and end-use:

France Engineering Plastics Market – Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2032)

Fluoropolymer

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)



Fluorinated Ethylene-propylene (FEP)



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)



Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF)



Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Other Sub Resin Types

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyamide (PA)

Aramid



Polyamide (PA) 6



Polyamide (PA) 66



Polyphthalamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyimide (PI)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Styrene Copolymers (ABS, SAN)

France Engineering Plastics Market – End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2032)

Aerospace,

Automotive,

Building and Construction,

Electrical and Electronics,

Industrial and Machinery,

Packaging,

Others

France Engineering Plastics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2032)

West

North

South

East

List of Key Players in the France Engineering Plastics Market

Arkema,

Domo Chemicals,

Solvay,

Celanese Corporation,

BASF,

others

