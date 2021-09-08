France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this France crawler excavator market report.

The France crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR by volume of over 4.27% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The French economy witnessed a contraction of 4.4% in GDP in 2020. France is an attractive FDI destination for investment in the manufacturing and real estate. FDI flows to France declined by 39% in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in April 2020 , the Eurozone construction production declined by over 30% compared to January 2020 . France is an extremely cost-effective location and lies in the heart of the euro zone with world class infrastructure. France is in the 32nd position in ease of doing business among Asian countries. The Rhône-Alpes accounted for majority of the crawler excavator market in France . Government key infrastructure projects such as "Grand Paris" and "Canal Seine-Nord," is expected to pump up the crawler excavator market in France and large transportation projects such as the Grand Paris Express will continue to bolster the construction and demolition industry. The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, development in advanced technologies such as telematics + IoT, and autonomous excavators provides competitive advantage to the OEMs in the market. The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery Volvo Construction Equipment, Hyundai Construction Equipment, SANY, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V, JCB, Doosan Infracore, and others. The France crawler excavator market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period with high demand in mini and <60 HP segments.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Units) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and operating weight, application, and gross power output

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors, 6 other vendors, and 4 rental companies

France Crawler Excavator Market – Segmentation

The mini crawler excavator market in France expects to reach 14,760 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.42%. Mini excavators accounted for 73.4% of the overall crawler excavator market in France in 2020. The demand for mini excavators is largely driven due to increased investments in building and civil engineering sector.

Surface mining makes significant use of small or medium-sized excavators. Strip mining operations employ large excavators for shifting high quantities of backfilling, overburden, and dumping of the excavated area.

The less than 60HP category predominantly hosts a wide range of mini excavators used for compact operations such as landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms majorly in the construction sector.

France Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Mini (Less than 6 tons)

Small (6-24 tons)

Medium (25-40 tons)

Large (above 40 tons)

France Crawler Excavator Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

France Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

Greater than 201 HP

France Crawler Excavator Market – Dynamics

Construction machineries are increasingly rented or leased. Purchasing new equipment is significantly expensive, with high maintenance and storage challenges. Renting becomes a feasible option for new businesses. A strong rental demand has pushed construction equipment sales in France to record high. With 3,910 units sold in 2019, the sale of mini crawler excavators increased by slightly over 10%. The rental industry is witnessing a demand due to growing equipment costs, increased economic instability, a shortage of cash, technological upgrades, unpredictable building and infrastructure expansion, depreciation issues, costly failures, and restricted space availability. Loxam, Europe's largest leasing firm, has gone into exclusive talks to buy Locarest, a company located in Paris, a rental company.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

The Grand Paris project, a 20-year endeavor, driving excavator sales

Rental driving record French crawler excavator sales

High expectations for green market growth

Development of low-emission and energy-efficient excavators

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V.

JCB

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

Doosan Infracore

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

LeeBoy

Kubota Machinery

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

Rental Companies

LOXAM

Algeco

Bouygues Travaux Publics

Kiloutou

