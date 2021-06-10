Fragomen Shortlisted for Multiple FEM Americas Awards

Recognition from global mobility leaders includes nods for thought leadership and crisis management

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for multiple Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards by the Forum for Expatriate Management's Americas Summit.

Fragomen is among the finalists for a slate of awards that includes Immigration Provider of the Year, Outstanding Agility & Crisis Management as a Service Provider, and Thought Leadership – Best Survey or Research Study of the Year.

FEM's Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards honors achievement and success in global mobility during the prior year, recognizing best practices from both corporate programs and supplier services. EMMAs are awarded for work conducted from and within the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

"Our firm is thrilled to be named by FEM Americas as an EMMA finalist," said Alison Swenton Arjoon, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Fragomen. "We strive to provide outstanding service and insight to our clients and to the community. To have our work recognized by the leaders of global mobility is an honor."

Fragomen has been consistently recognized for excellence in technological and legal innovation, diversity and inclusion, crisis leadership, and staff development. In 2020, the firm received multiple awards and recognition from diverse sources including The American Lawyer, The National Law Journal, The New Jersey Law Journal, Law360, and Who's Who Legal.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,000 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected thought leaders in the immigration field and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm supports all aspects of global immigration, including strategic planning, quality management, compliance, government relations, reporting, and case management and processing. These capabilities allow Fragomen to represent a broad range of companies and organizations of all sizes as well as individuals, working in partnership with clients to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

About the Forum for Expatriate Management

The Forum for Expatriate Management's mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through its multi-platform content and events it encourages dialogue and enables mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM's chief aim is to inspire and inform the community of Global Mobility and HR professionals, as well as leading corporate organizations.

