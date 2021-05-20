Fragomen Announces Role as SailGP's Official Immigration Resource

Sport's pinnacle league will rely on Fragomen's seamless immigration service for its global championship

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is pleased to announce that it will serve as the exclusive provider of immigration support to SailGP, an annual global sailing championship featuring bold, cutting-edge technology and awe-inspiring athleticism.

For the next two seasons, the firm will provide immigration services for SailGP's eight national teams, which hail from: Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States. Fragomen will also support SailGP's staff and executive team as they travel between races held around the world, from Italy to New Zealand.

"Fragomen is excited to provide immigration advice and services to SailGP, particularly when COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges on a global scale," said Austin T. Fragomen, Jr., Chairman of the firm and an avid sailor. "SailGP is sailing's pinnacle league, hosting thrilling contests on three continents. It's a global event that presents the type of immigration challenges that Fragomen was built to cut through."

"We believe that our partnership with Fragomen will be critical to the success of our events," said Jon Massie, SailGP Global People Director. "Their innovative yet sensitive approach to today's complex immigration challenges mirrors SailGP's vision and aligns with our goals and values. With a global workforce, Fragomen's expertise will be essential in getting our teams to our events."

Rachel Beardsley, a Fragomen Partner and sailing enthusiast who has been pivotal in developing this partnership, said, "Sports play an important role in unifying people around the world. It brings us tremendous pride to leverage our immigration knowledge and technology to facilitate the execution of these prestigious events and ensure the world class athletes and support team can travel safely to each event."

Fragomen's team of seasoned immigration professionals will assist SailGP with events held around the globe in SailGP Season 2, spanning 2021-2022 —including races in Bermuda, Italy, Great Britain, Denmark, France, Spain and New Zealand ahead of the Grand Final in San Francisco, United States, March 26-27.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading worldwide firm dedicated exclusively to immigration and citizenship services. The firm has more than 4,100 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys. From sailing to soccer, Fragomen represents a wide range of clients in the sports industry around the world.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

About SailGP

SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. The sport's pinnacle league, SailGP features rival national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final – and sailing's top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical supercharged F50 catamarans, flying at electrifying speeds exceeding 60 mph/100 kph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

