Fractal Wins Microsoft Partner of The Year 2025

Fractal recognized as 'Microsoft Retail and Consumer Goods Partner of the Year 2025'

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Limited- ("Fractal") (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced, it has won the Retail and Consumer Goods 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Retail & Consumer Goods is a testament to our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade GenAI solutions at scale. With Azure AI Foundry as our backbone, we've moved beyond proof-of-concept to production-ready deployments that are transforming consumer engagement, operational efficiency, and decision intelligence for our retail and consumer goods clients", said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder of Fractal and Chief Executive Officer of Fractal Analytics Inc.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Fractal was recognized for providing solutions and services in Retail and Consumer Goods.

The Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Award recognizes Fractal as an organization that provides innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to retail & consumer goods customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. This award demonstrates industry knowledge and expertise, as well as consistent, high-quality, predictable solutions to retail & consumer goods customers. It also demonstrates business leadership and success through strong growth by leveraging the latest Microsoft technologies.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized Enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science communities). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products such as MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and among 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.