Fractal EMS Receives ISO/IEC 9001 and 27001 Certifications

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS Inc. ("Fractal"), a global leader in energy management systems and SCADA for battery storage, solar, hybrid, and data center projects, announced its successful achievement of both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, the internationally recognized standards for Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This significant milestone reinforces the company's deep commitment to providing the highest standards of quality management and information security for its clients across the energy industry.

"These dual ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications mark a pivotal step in our ability to deliver quality products for our customers. ISO 9001 embeds a world-class quality framework that ensures precise, efficient, and consistent project delivery while minimizing errors and meeting the strictest client and regulatory benchmarks. At the same time, ISO 27001 fortifies our cyber defenses with rigorous, best-in-class controls that protect sensitive information, critical infrastructure protection, and client data against evolving cyber threats." – Daniel Crotzer, CEO.

About Fractal EMS:

Fractal EMS delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated energy management and SCADA platform that combines advanced software, hardware controllers, seamless system integration, robust cybersecurity, and powerful analytics. This is supported by our 24/7 remote operations center (NERC-CIP Medium) for reliable and secure operations of critical energy assets.

As the industry's only truly vertical EMS solution, Fractal EMS offers hardware-agnostic, turnkey controls across BMS, EMS/PPC, MPC, and SCADA—all unified on a single, flexible, and scalable architecture. This design enables effortless addition, removal, or reconfiguration of assets, empowering operators to manage single sites or entire fleets with maximum efficiency, safety, and profitability.

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