FPGA Market worth $19.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FPGA market is projected to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing adoption of FPGA market in ADAS is one of the major drivers of the market.



FPGA Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $19.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Highly complex programming Key Market Opportunities Increasing penetration of eFPGAs into military and aerospace industry Key Market Drivers Increasing number of data centers and high performance computing (HPC) facilities



The Node size segment of ≤16 nm is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

FPGAs having a node size of ≤16 nm serve as adaptable logic modules and transceivers. They provide secure design and enable remote system upgrades. These FPGAs can be partially reconfigured and are compatible with various node processes, including 16 nm, 14 nm, 10 nm, and 7 nm. FPGAs with node sizes of ≤16 nm are compact and consume less power, making them ideal for multiple applications. Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) (US) offers Virtex UltraScale+ series of FPGAs with 14 nm/16 nm process and Kintex UltraScale+ and Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGAs with a 16 nm node size. Similarly, Intel Corporation (US) provides Agilex F Series, I series, and M series of FPGAs with a 10 nm node size. It also offers the Stratix 10 GX, Stratix 10 SX, and Stratix 10 TX series of FPGAs with a 14 nm process.

Flash technology in FPGA market is expected to have second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Flash-based FPGAs consume less power and have a fast power-up configuration as the device's design configuration is saved in its internal flash memory. These FPGAs are also radiation-resistant, making them an excellent choice for control and interfacing applications requiring limited logic. Since flash-based FPGAs do not require a constant power supply, they have low static power consumption. The configuration pattern is stored in non-volatile memory cells on the chip, and their contents remain unaffected even if the power is disconnected. As a result, these FPGAs power up instantly, enabling the system to recover from a power outage or restart quickly.

Data Center & Computing segment is expected to grow at highest rate of CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of cloud-based computing and its reliance on data centers is predicted to contribute to the growth of this market segment during the forecast period. In March 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced FPGA-based services to speed up machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads for their customers. In data center and cloud acceleration applications, FPGAs provide top-notch performance. NVMe data storage solutions are crucial in this field, and industry players focus on offering FPGA-based high-speed interface control for such solutions.

Asia Pacific region to have largest share of FPGA market during the forecast period.

The utilization of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and Big Data has led to the development of extensive data centers. Major global players such as Alibaba (China), Facebook (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), and Baidu (China) have already established their data centers in the Asian region and intend to further expand their reach. In the Asia Pacific market, the rising demand for high-speed broadband services and mobile devices among Chinese and Indian consumers is driving growth. Additionally, the expansion of telecommunication and data center networking infrastructure will likely boost the Asia Pacific FPGA industry in the coming years.

Key players in the FPGA companies include Advanced Micro Devices (Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Quicklogic Corporation (US), Efinix Inc. (US), Flexlogix (US). Apart from these Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Anlu Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Ziguang Tongchuang Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Xi'an Zhiduojing Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China), LeafLabs, LLC (US), Aldec, Inc. (US) are among a few emerging companies in the FPGA market.

