SYDNEY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets continues to solidify its position as a leading force in the Forex and CFDs industry, having recently been awarded 'Best Trading Experience – Africa' at this year's Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) Awards. This follows their 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' recognition at the 2023 FAME Awards, cementing the broker's strategic geographical expansion.

FP Markets Wins ‘Best Trading Experience - Africa’ at FAME Awards 2024

The FAME ceremony was held at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, South Africa, following the end of the first day of the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS). Organised for the second consecutive year and with over 2500 attendees, the FMAS is considered one of the largest fintech gatherings in the region, bringing together industry experts, top-tier brokers and traders from across the region.

FP Markets is one of the first brokers of its calibre to enter the African fintech landscape while at the same time appreciating the need for regulation and consumer protection. To this end, the company received a regulatory licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa in May 2022 and was granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya for its locally formed subsidiary FP Markets Limited last December.

When asked about the award, FP Markets' Country Manager in South Africa, Nerash Pillay, commented: 'On behalf of the FP Markets team, I would like to thank FAME Africa for this honour. This award exemplifies our client-centric approach and underscores our commitment to meeting the ever-evolving demands of African traders. Our local team goes the extra mile to ensure all our clients have the resources and support required to enjoy a seamless trading experience, including education, ultra-fast execution, transparency and cost efficiency.'

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

The FP Markets Group's regulatory presence now includes regulated companies authorised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms , including FP Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , Iress and TradingView .

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at FAME Awards 2023.
FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya .

, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of . FP Markets has been awarded the Best Price Execution Award at the Brokersview Awards 2024 Singapore.

