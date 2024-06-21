SYDNEY, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its winning streak, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets , was crowned 'Most Transparent Broker' and also took home 'Best Trading Conditions' for the second year in a row at the highly anticipated Global Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards 2024. Following last year's 'Most Trusted Broker' acknowledgement and the 'Best Trade Execution' award received in 2022, the FP Markets trophy cabinet now includes five esteemed Global UF Awards.

FP Markets Adds Two More Industry Benchmark Awards to Its Collection

Established to honour the most outstanding B2C and B2B brands in the online trading and fintech domain and provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark, the UF Awards are widely considered as one of the sector's most sought-after prizes. Claiming two accolades this year marks another significant milestone in FP Markets' 19-year history, especially since the UF Awards are directly determined by the votes of industry professionals, fintech enthusiasts, and online traders.

Invited on stage to receive the award, FP Markets CEO Craig Allison expressed his gratitude and commented: 'The two UF Awards we've won tonight are the embodiment of what we strive to achieve as a company on a daily basis: deliver a superior trading destination for traders while at the same time uphold our core values of integrity, transparency and innovation and we continue to find ways to provide the best possible trading conditions'.

The awards ceremony took place at the exclusive Columbia Beach venue in Limassol, Cyprus, as part of the closing party of the 13th iFX EXPO International. With a record-breaking attendance of over 4,000 visitors from 120 countries and 1,400 companies, the iFX EXPO International - one of the flagship gatherings for the trading industry - brought together executives from the world's top financial brands, fintech innovators and other stakeholders. Earlier in the week, FP Markets Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs was a guest on the panel at the iFX Expo's Idea's Hub 'Marketing Beyond the Transaction: Building a Trusted Trading Brand' speaking about the significance of 'brand trust and reputation' as the most important drivers behind the broker's growth strategy.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms , including FP Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , Iress and TradingView .

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution', and 'Most Trusted Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

' at FAME Awards 2023. FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya .

, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of . FP Markets was awarded the Best Price Execution Award at the Brokersview Awards 2024 Singapore.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Trading Experience - Africa ' at FAME Awards 2024.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

