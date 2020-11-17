Foxx Life Sciences Announces Opening of New Asia Headquarters in India

SALEM, New Hampshire, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxx Life Sciences announced on Tuesday that it will open the new international Asia headquarters in Medchal, Hyderabad, India. The latest expansion comes with strong growth and performance in Asia and the continued expansion of Biopharmaceutical manufacturing in the region.

"Foxx is proud to expand in Asia to offer innovative products to the Indian and Asian markets. We are happy to be committed to providing our customers with high-quality products with exceptional global customer service." - Vikram Mahapatra, VP- APAC

Foxx will continue to invest based on the strong demand growth forecast in India and Asia markets for Foxx Custom Single Use Technology (SUT) uniquely designed to support biopharmaceutical & bioprocess companies. To address the rising demand for our SUT and EHS support products such as EZwaste, Vactrap & the patented Autofil vacuum filtration units, the company is aggressively hiring additional Sales, Manufacturing & Engineering Services personnel for its new 20,000 square feet facility in India.

In addition, Foxx Life Sciences is also launching a brand new website www.foxxlifesciences.in for product knowledge and easy online purchase of Foxx products by Asia customers.

"Foxx is recognized as the bridge to India in the USA" stated Thomas Taylor, President and CEO.

Foxx Life Sciences shares a robust relationship and partnered with reputed Indian manufacturers such as Borosil Glass, Ami Polymer, and Abdos Labtech for the exclusive distribution of their products in the North American region. Foxx has grown over 40% "per Year" for the last eight out of nine years and was also ranked the 3rd fastest growing company in NH, USA in August 2020.

"The decision to expand our presence into the APAC region fits our long-term plan for our business growth strategy to provide superior service and delivery of our innovative products in Asia," said Taylor.

The new state of the art facility will have warehouse inventory and manufacturing for the APAC region.

About Foxx Life Sciences:

Located just 32 miles from Boston, Foxx Life Sciences is a privately-held world leader in custom single-use systems (SUS) including tubing, bag, bottle, flask, and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, Stainless Steel, and glassware for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. With a focus on quality (ISO 13485 since 2010) and our certified ISO Class 7 clean rooms, Foxx is the perfect partner for your next single-use custom assembly.

Foxx Life has launched several innovative product ranges over the last 10 years with exceptional growth and supported customers globally in over 30+ Countries. The High-Quality Innovative products with features and benefits that customer does not have are always customers first choice. In a short span of time, Foxx has successfully launched various products like EZGrip Carboys, VersaCap® Technology, BioProcess SUS, Patented Autofil, EZwaste Systems, and many more.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Foxx Life Sciences, Phone 1-603-890-FOXX (3699) or visit our web site at www.foxxlifesciences.com

Eknath Kulkarni, Phone: +1 860 938 4505, email: eknath.kulkarni@foxxlifesciences.com

