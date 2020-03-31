Foxit Software Makes Online PDF Editing Software Available At No Charge To Help Businesses And Individuals Stay Productive During COVID-19 Emergency

Unprecedented Action Will Help Organizations Maintain Business Continuity and Keep Employees Engaged in the Face of Global Pandemic

FREMONT, California, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the company is making its cloud-based PDF editor, PhantomPDF Online, available at no charge through September 30, 2020 to help businesses and institutions remain productive and cope with the demands of remote work teams and students.

Foxit Software is taking this unprecedented action to help organizations that are grappling with how to maintain business continuity and keep employees engaged amid the threat of the virus epidemic. Its award-winning, full-featured PhantomPDF Online solution enables users to view, edit, and modify PDF documents from anywhere.

"Foxit Software is committed to doing its part to help during this challenging time," said Phil Lee, President of the End User Productivity business unit. "When employees are not able to get to the office, when teams cannot travel to see customers, and when students cannot participate in on-site classes, Foxit PhantomPDF Online provides a solution that will help them to remain productive."

PhantomPDF Online, a browser based PDF Editor, works with all Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, and mobile devices, can be accessed through the following URL, https://pdfonline.foxitsoftware.com/.

Among its many features, PhantomPDF Online, enables users to:

Create & Edit PDF Files

Save PDF in Office Format

Compress PDF Files

Merge Multiple PDF Files

Redact, Protect and Sign PDF

Save your PDFs on your Local Drive or your Cloud Storage Service

Foxit Software has more than 560 million users and 100,000 customers in more than 200 countries and operates offices around the world.

"Here at Foxit Software, we are closely monitoring the coronavirus public health emergency that has affected millions of people throughout the world," Lee said. "We are in constant touch with our employees in regions impacted by the epidemic, as well as our customers in those areas, and we're providing support in every way we can. Foxit would like to do everything in our power to support those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak by committing our reliable technology, expanded access, and agile customer service."

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com

