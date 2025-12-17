Fox ESS Tops Residential Energy Storage Market Across Europe and Beyond

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has been ranked the number one provider of residential energy storage systems in Europe, the UK, and Poland in H1 2025, based on MWh shipments in S&P Global Energy Residential Energy Storage Index. This milestone highlights the company's rapid growth and its ability to deliver high-quality, reliable products that meet the real-world needs of homeowners.

Fox ESS Tops Europe's Residential Energy Storage Market

Fox ESS offers a complete ecosystem of residential energy solutions, including inverters, battery storage, EV chargers, and heat pumps – all designed to work seamlessly together for maximum efficiency and a smarter, more sustainable way of living.

"Energy independence should be within everyone's reach," said Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS. "That's why we focus relentlessly on quality, performance, and value for money – so our customers can generate, store, and use their own clean energy with complete confidence."

Built for Long-Lasting Value

Fox ESS's products stand out for their exceptional quality and performance. Installers particularly value the clean straightforward design and quick installation process, allowing them to complete installations more efficiently and easily while delivering outstanding results for homeowners.

Fox ESS is also deepening ties with installers worldwide. The company is building a strong brand community and has just launched its dedicated installer program, already live in Germany and set to expand region by region with tailored support, training, and benefits.

Robust Supply Chain and Relentless Optimization

Backed by a highly optimized global supply chain and rigorous quality control, every Fox ESS product is built to the highest standards. Local service teams across key markets ensure fast, professional support whenever it's needed – long after the system is up and running.

"Our 400-strong R&D team is constantly analyzing real-world installations and customer feedback," Zhu continued. "This hands-on approach lets us fine-tune our products for different climates, regulations, and usage patterns, which keeps us ahead in a fast-changing industry."

As demand for home battery storage surges worldwide, Fox ESS is playing a central role in the clean energy transition, helping stabilize grids and maximize the use of renewable sources.

With these latest rankings and an unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Fox ESS is well positioned to shape the future of residential energy storage.

For more information, visit https://www.fox-ess.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847378/image.jpg