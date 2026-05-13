Fourier Highlights System Level Integration Shift at 2026 Advanced Liquid Cooling Technologies Conference in Taipei

TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourier Data Center Solution Inc. ("Fourier"), a modular data center company focused on AI and HPC infrastructure, showcased its integrated system architecture at the 2026 Advanced Liquid Cooling Technologies Conference co-developed with Intel.

Fourier and Intel jointly showcased a fully integrated 20-foot modular data center container at the Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology Conference, Taipei. Fourier CRO Justin Cass delivered a keynote presentation on modular, flexible, and technology-agnostic AI infrastructure at the Intel co-hosted conference in Taipei.

Discussions at the conference underscored a structural shift in how AI infrastructure is defined. At the silicon and packaging level, advances in thermal interface technologies continue to push the limits of heat transfer. At the system level, Intel's platform-driven approach is enabling ecosystem partners to extend beyond individual components into integrated data center solutions. At the conference, Fourier presented a 20-foot modular data center container, offering a full system view of integrated cooling, power, and compute architecture. The container was open for onsite walkthroughs, allowing visitors to directly experience the internal layout and system integration in operation.

For Fourier, this shift reframes the core constraint. The challenge is no longer a single device or subsystem, but the orchestration of cooling, power, and compute as a unified architecture. The ability to translate thermal innovation into deployable infrastructure has become the primary source of value.

As AI infrastructure cycles accelerate, deployment speed has emerged as a critical competitive variable. Delays in compatibility, validation, and integration directly impact time-to-revenue. What the conference reflects is the emergence of a more coordinated validation environment, where cooling technologies, power architectures, and system interfaces are increasingly aligned within a shared ecosystem, reducing integration friction at scale.

This reinforces a central principle for Fourier: deployment speed is a system level outcome. Prefabrication, factory integration, and standardized modular design are not only engineering strategies, but mechanisms to compress delivery timelines, reduce onsite uncertainty, and enable predictable deployment of high density infrastructure.

Fourier CRO Justin Cass discussed the accelerating shift toward modular AI infrastructure and the growing need for deployable, integrated data center systems. AI infrastructure is entering a phase where density is mandatory, liquid cooling is foundational, and integration defines competitiveness. The market no longer requires incremental component improvements, but deployable systems that unify compute, cooling, and power into a single architecture, delivered consistently across global environments.

Looking ahead, as AI infrastructure scales globally, the industry will increasingly converge toward integrated, prefabricated systems. Fourier will continue to focus on translating system level innovation into deployable infrastructure that meets the speed and density requirements of next generation compute.

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