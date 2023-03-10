Four Years of Customer Service Success for Learning Pool at Stevie® Awards

The Silver award for 'Customer Service Success - All Other Industries' was presented to Learning Pool at the gala evening for the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2023 at Caesars Palace on Friday 3rd March 2023.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boasting 24/7 customer support provided to a global customer base, a dedicated Customer Account Executive and a 98% customer recommendation rate spanning more than a decade, Learning Pool's unrivaled customer service and client engagement have been rewarded over the last four years with awards for the highest level of customer success.

The Silver award for ‘Customer Service Success - All Other Industries’ was presented to Learning Pool at the gala evening for the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2023 at Caesars Palace on Friday 3rd March 2023.

Internationally recognized, the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie ® Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious International Business Awards®.

Judges of the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service commended Learning Pool for remaining customer-centric all while delivering an impressive growth strategy year after year. "Learning Pool is wholeheartedly committed to providing a fast response to clients and resolving problems in a meticulous way."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide in all sorts of organizations have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations," said Stevie® Awards president, Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements and we can join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Kerry Knight, Customer Advocacy Manager at Learning Pool said, "Learning Pool has grown at a rapid pace over the last four years but our high standard of customer support has never been compromised. Through several acquisitions, we now operate at a global scale and as such have extended our operations to support every one of our customers in an extraordinary way. Receiving recognition from the Stevie Awards® for Customer Service Success for the fourth year is a true mark of the hard work and continued dedication our customer service team provides."

Learning Pool's ambitious growth strategy saw them add a leading-edge skills management capability - through the acquisition of People-Analytix - to its core suite of strategic solutions, helping organizations prepare for the future with a workforce equipped with a strong set of skills.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for companies and their people.

Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool because the company gets their people ready to perform with learning that is personalized and purposeful. Learning Pool's passion for investing in people and dedication to continuous innovation is why they stay. Learning Pool is used in over forty languages by learners around the world.

Its comprehensive solutions easily integrate with the most common enterprise technology stacks. An expert team offers 24/7 customer support. And a commitment to data-driven outcomes ensures that L&D, HR, and Compliance teams can move beyond discussing learning as a cost center to harnessing its unique ability to produce a highly-skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious companies investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

