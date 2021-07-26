FountainCap Wins Asset Management Company of the Year Award for the Fourth Year

The Asset awards are meticulously reviewed by a panel of professional investors and analysts based on a series of qualitative and quantitative factors such as investment returns, assets under management, investment strategies, and market insights. This year, the panel placed a particular emphasis on the following areas when evaluating institutions: the ability to adapt and react to a volatile market; technological integration for the business; investment acumen in helping investors navigate through the pandemic; investor communication; and the ability to grow the business under a new normal .

In addition to winning The Asset award, FountainCap was also appointed as one of two China equity managers in 2020 to jointly manage the China equity portfolio for the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, one of the largest public sector pension pools in the UK with over £49 billion in AUM. The milestone reflects FountainCap's years of hard work and commitment to building a premium China-focused asset management company.

About FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, FountainCap is an equity long-only investment manager with an All China investment strategy that identifies and invests in listed companies which will substantially benefit from China's transformation and on-going growth. Since inception, FountainCap has delivered consistent results for global investors through its in-depth fundamental research and long-term investment philosophy. Its investor base includes globally recognized sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments, corporates, and family offices. Led by veteran China investor, Frank Ding, the investment team are sector/industry specialists with a combined China investment experience of over 60 years and across seven global market cycles.

http://www.fountaincapri.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581146/FountainCap_Wins_Asset_Management_Company_Year_Award_Fourth_Year.jpg

